Police blotter: Assault witnessed; criminal contempt warrants; man with gun; rummaging at Kelley

Butte police reports

Assault witnessed

It was nearly 1 a.m. Tuesday when officers were sent to Platinum and Montana to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Officers located the pair in the area of Gold and Idaho and saw Brianna Rose Lucas, 35, of Butte assaulting the victim. Once Lucas saw the officers, she tried to flee and was eventually restrained.

The man did not want to press charges, but Lucas had three warrants for her arrest for criminal contempt out of Butte City Court and was also jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Several warrants

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1700 block of “C” St., on a report of two men and a woman attempting to break in to a garage.

An officer found April Lynn Hureaux, 39, near the garage holding a screwdriver; the two men were not in the area.

She was arrested on five outstanding criminal contempt warrants. While being booked, a bag of methamphetamine was found in her possession.

Man with a gun