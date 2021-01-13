 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Assault with weapon; storage unit break-ins; foul graffiti; fireworks, not gunshots; porch pirate
Butte police reports

Assault with weapon

Lauren Annette Montoya, 31, of Butte was jailed Tuesday for felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officers.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Burning Tree Lane on a report of a disturbance with a weapon involved.

According to witnesses, Montoya was arguing with other females at the residence. Sometime during the argument, Montoya pulled out a firearm from her backpack and pointed it at one of the women, who fled the scene.

Unit break-ins

  • Someone crashed into the door of a storage unit last Friday at Sentry Storage, 3947 Paxson, and attempted to break the lock. Damage to the door is estimated to be $1,200.
  • A woman was notified last Friday that her storage unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes, was broken into. Several items are missing from the unit.

Intoxicated man

Last Friday afternoon, an intoxicated man was asleep in the area of Emmett and Silver Streets. Officers woke him up and took him home.

Spray painted

It was reported recently that a home in the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue was spray painted with swear words.

More fireworks

Gunshots were allegedly heard in the area of the 1300 block of Gold last weekend but it turned out to be fireworks.

Door kicked in

Early Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that an office door at LeProwse Construction, 140 N. Parkmont, was kicked in and the frame was broken. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Package gone

Someone on Tuesday took a package containing prescription medicine from a residence in the block of 600 Caledonia Street.

