Police blotter: Assault with weapon; storage unit break-ins; foul graffiti; fireworks, not gunshots; porch pirate

Butte police reports

Assault with weapon

Lauren Annette Montoya, 31, of Butte was jailed Tuesday for felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officers.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Burning Tree Lane on a report of a disturbance with a weapon involved.

According to witnesses, Montoya was arguing with other females at the residence. Sometime during the argument, Montoya pulled out a firearm from her backpack and pointed it at one of the women, who fled the scene.

Unit break-ins

Someone crashed into the door of a storage unit last Friday at Sentry Storage, 3947 Paxson, and attempted to break the lock. Damage to the door is estimated to be $1,200.

A woman was notified last Friday that her storage unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes, was broken into. Several items are missing from the unit.

Intoxicated man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last Friday afternoon, an intoxicated man was asleep in the area of Emmett and Silver Streets. Officers woke him up and took him home.

Spray painted