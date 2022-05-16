Police blotter: Assault with rifle; challenging officer to fight; arrest on felony warrants; miscellaneous reports

Assault with rifle

Tomas Alanaurelio Andrade, 37, of Butte and a couple of other men were involved in a fight outside Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Another man tried to break up the fight by getting his 30.06 rifle from his truck and scaring the threesome. Andrade reportedly grabbed the rifle from the man and then hit him in the face with the rifle.

Andrade then left the area, but officers were able to locate him. He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm

Officer challenged

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, an officer arrived at the Dublin, 20 S. Montana St., where a fight had erupted outside. Seeing the officer, several people scattered.

One man, Chase Joshua Moody, 21, of Butte was lying on the ground but reportedly got up and kept yelling. Shortly thereafter, he challenged the officer to a fight and then took off running.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct.

Taken to jail

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a call came in about a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of South Main Street. An officer went to investigate and found Leonard Ryan White, 38, of Butte who had a $50,000 felony warrant out for his arrest from Judge Kurt Krueger’s court for violation of release condition, He also had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant. He was taken to jail.

Late Thursday morning, Lindy Jo Johnson, 45, of Butte was brought to the Butte Detention Center from Beaverhead County. She had felony warrants for her arrest for violation of release condition and out-of-jurisdiction.

On Friday morning, Charles Clinton Dick, 45, of Butte was transferred to the Butte Detention Center from the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center. Dick had a felony warrant out for his arrest for aggravated burglary. He also had two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants.

DUI arrest

Late Friday night, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Shaquiel O’Neal Wilson, 29, of Miami, Florida for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

Miscellaneous reports

On Friday morning, a maid from Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave., reportedly found some methamphetamine while cleaning a room.

Early Saturday afternoon while a man was inside shopping at Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave., his truck was hit with the car door of another vehicle.

A man was reportedly driving his 4-wheeler up and down the street Saturday in the 1300 block of Schley. It started to get on one neighbor’s nerves, who called police to complain. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Late Saturday it was reported that three or four people were standing at the top of the Park Street parking garage. Officers searched for the unwanted group, but could not find them.

Just before midnight Saturday, someone called to report two people breaking into the Subway, 350 S. Montana St. The officers got there and the door was secure and no one was inside

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, a woman was reportedly causing a disturbance at the Acoma, 60 E. Broadway St. When officers got there, though, she was gone. Someone had come and got her, and took her home.

A man reported Sunday morning that someone hit his truck with a wrench while parked on South Montana Street.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, a man going through a dumpster in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue was told to move it along.

