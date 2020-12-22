Police blotter: Assault with pick-axe; stolen vehicles; unmasked man; weekend break-ins; packages taken

Butte police reports

Assault with pick-axe

A 3 a.m. argument Tuesday between two men at a residence in the 1100 block of Hobson Street scared a female inhabitant enough that she called the police and asked them to come right away.

When officers arrived, they were told Jeremy James Prishmont, 31, of Butte had told an unidentified 37-year-old man to leave the residence.

When he refused, Prishmont, with a pick-axe in hand, allegedly hit the man in the head, face and torso.

According to the police report, the injuries were not serious.

Prishmont was jailed for felony assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Truck stolen

A man who went to the Alano Club, 721 S. Utah Ave., for a cup of coffee just before 7 on Tuesday morning left his truck parked in front with the keys still in the ignition. The truck quickly went missing.