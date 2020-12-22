Police blotter: Assault with pick-axe; stolen vehicles; unmasked man; weekend break-ins; packages taken

Butte police reports
Assault with pick-axe
A 3 a.m. argument Tuesday between two men at a residence in the 1100 block of Hobson Street scared a female inhabitant enough that she called the police and asked them to come right away.
When officers arrived, they were told Jeremy James Prishmont, 31, of Butte had told an unidentified 37-year-old man to leave the residence.
When he refused, Prishmont, with a pick-axe in hand, allegedly hit the man in the head, face and torso.
According to the police report, the injuries were not serious.
Prishmont was jailed for felony assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).
Truck stolen
A man who went to the Alano Club, 721 S. Utah Ave., for a cup of coffee just before 7 on Tuesday morning left his truck parked in front with the keys still in the ignition. The truck quickly went missing.
Later in the morning, an officer saw the truck being driven in the 400 block of Oxford Street. When he stopped the truck, Cory Steven Parke first told the officer he was the owner of the truck, then said he borrowed it from a friend.
He was arrested for motor vehicle theft and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Criminal contempt
Thomas Gregory Crump, 48, of Butte was arrested Sunday night on a criminal contempt warrant. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Unmasked man
At around 1 p.m. Monday, a man wanted to shop at the Butte Plaza Mall, but without a mask. When told he had to leave if he didn’t don a mask, he did, indeed, go, but not without voicing his opinion.
Theft reported
A woman who had been out of state for a while came home to her residence in the 500 block of West Broadway to find her garage had been broken into. The missing items included a cordless drill, a large pair of bolt cutters, and some rugs. She reported the incident Monday morning.
Vehicles stolen
- Sometime between 3 and 5:30 a.m. Friday, a 2004 silver Chevy Malibu was taken in the area of Alabama and Park.
- Around 7:30 Monday morning, a man ran out to start his red two-door Mazda RX8 in the 400 block of West Mercury Street. He ran back into his residence to get something and when he returned, the car was gone.
- Sometime over the weekend, a van destined for scrap and valued at $80 was taken from H&H Trading, 804 S. Arizona St. No one is sure how this was accomplished as the van did not have a battery.
Weekend break-ins
- A wallet was taken from a vehicle Friday morning while it was parked in the 1800 block of Texas or the 3600 block of Sheridan.
- A license plate was stolen Friday morning from a vehicle parked at the Red Lion Inn, 122005 Nissler Road.
- A thief didn’t get all that much from a vehicle Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Banks. The lone item taken was a fishing license.
- At about 9 a.m. Sunday it was discovered that two backpacks, school books included, along with some loose change were taken from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Emma.
- Also on Sunday, four pairs of sunglasses and a pocket knife were taken from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Empire.
- Early Monday morning a phone charger and a candy bar were taken from a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Gold Street.
Packages taken
- Late afternoon Friday, someone took packages from the front porch of a residence in the 600 block of South Crystal Street.
- On Friday night, a package was taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman.
- Two packages were taken Monday afternoon from the porch of a residence in the 100 block of West Platinum.
On the run
At about 1:30 Saturday morning, a man entered the Thriftway, 901 E. Front St., walked to where the beer was refrigerated and took a 30-pack of Bud without paying. He headed northbound on Arizona Street, but officers could not locate him.
Washers damaged
It was discovered Saturday morning that some of the washing machines at East Front Laundry were pulled in order to take the coins that had fallen through. The case is under investigation.
Cash gone
Early Saturday afternoon, nearly $80 that was stashed in a purse was taken from a resident living in the 2200 block of Harvard.
Money stolen
Just before noon Sunday, a person entered MetroPCS, 2708 Harrison Ave., and took some money out of the cash register. The case is under investigation.