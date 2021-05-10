Police blotter: Assault outside bar; misdemeanor assault; contempt of court; police pursuit; ruckus at bar

Butte police reports
Simple assault
A Butte man was jailed late Saturday following a disturbance at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St.
When officers arrived, a number of people were in the street outside the bar. According to the victims, Seth Chelmer Hancock, 21, of Butte got into an argument with another male inside the bar. The two went outside and Hancock allegedly hit the male and then hit a female.
Hancock was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Partner assault
At 5:50 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Farrell Street on a disturbance between a man and a woman.
According to the complainant/victim, when she returned home, her boyfriend, Ian Andrew Heidt, 31, of Butte became angry and an argument ensued. He then reportedly slapped her in the face several times, causing swelling, and bruised her arm.
Heidt was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Arrest warrant
On Saturday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle without plates in the 2600 block of Goodwin Street. The officer found that the driver, Robert William Hemphill, 25, of Butte, had a warrant for his arrest out of Butte City Court.
Hemphill was jailed for misdemeanor contempt and traffic violations.
Police pursuit
Jacob David Victor Clayton, 26, of Butte was jailed just after 4 a.m. Saturday as he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson County.
Officers stopped Clayton, who was parked in the Safeway parking lot at 2500 Massachusetts Ave. When he was told of the warrant, he took off running, but was apprehended in the Ace Hardware parking lot.
He was also jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, and other traffic violations.
Bar fight
A fight just after midnight Saturday at Pissers Palace in Walkerville landed Robert Lee Bourne. 26, of Butte in jail.
Officers responded to the tavern on a report of a disturbance. According to the complainant, Bourne was the instigator and attempted to fight the bartender by climbing over the bar.
During the dispute, the two ended up in the bathroom, breaking the toilet bowl. While investigating, officers witnessed Bourne cause yet another disturbance. He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Not wanted
Early Friday afternoon, officers responded to the Motel 6 on complaint about an unwanted male, Robel Lovel Howard, 33, of Butte.
When they arrived, Howard refused to leave the room and the hotel.
He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass and a felony warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
Window broken
Friday afternoon, a woman living in 2500 block of Grand Avenue called and reported someone threw a large metal washer, breaking on of her windows.