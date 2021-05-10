Police blotter: Assault outside bar; misdemeanor assault; contempt of court; police pursuit; ruckus at bar

Butte police reports

Simple assault

A Butte man was jailed late Saturday following a disturbance at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St.

When officers arrived, a number of people were in the street outside the bar. According to the victims, Seth Chelmer Hancock, 21, of Butte got into an argument with another male inside the bar. The two went outside and Hancock allegedly hit the male and then hit a female.

Hancock was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Partner assault

At 5:50 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Farrell Street on a disturbance between a man and a woman.

According to the complainant/victim, when she returned home, her boyfriend, Ian Andrew Heidt, 31, of Butte became angry and an argument ensued. He then reportedly slapped her in the face several times, causing swelling, and bruised her arm.

Heidt was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Arrest warrant