Police blotter: Assault on officer; gun safe, rifle stolen; gunshot complaint

Butte police reports

Assault on officer

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers arrived at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to investigate a disturbance.

Michael William Mallo, 32, of Butte had been asked numerous times to leave the premises on Sunday and on Monday.

When officers arrived, he was standing outside the casino with an unidentified female.

Mallon continually refused officers’ requests for him to leave the premises. When they attempted to arrest him, he fought with them.

Once taken to the Butte Detention Center, he was jailed for felony assault on a police officer and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest (two counts), criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

Safe, rifle gone

It was reported last Thursday afternoon that a garage in the 800 block of South Dakota Street was broken into and a gun safe with a rifle inside was taken.

Gunshot complaint