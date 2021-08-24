Police blotter: Assault on officer; gun safe, rifle stolen; gunshot complaint

Butte police reports
Assault on officer
Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers arrived at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to investigate a disturbance.
Michael William Mallo, 32, of Butte had been asked numerous times to leave the premises on Sunday and on Monday.
When officers arrived, he was standing outside the casino with an unidentified female.
Mallon continually refused officers’ requests for him to leave the premises. When they attempted to arrest him, he fought with them.
Once taken to the Butte Detention Center, he was jailed for felony assault on a police officer and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest (two counts), criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.
Safe, rifle gone
It was reported last Thursday afternoon that a garage in the 800 block of South Dakota Street was broken into and a gun safe with a rifle inside was taken.
Gunshot complaint
At 3:30 Friday morning a woman claimed that she had been shot at by a person in another vehicle while driving in the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue.
The woman claimed that she got into a verbal argument while in an Uptown bar and when she left, they followed her as she drove up and down Harrison Avenue. She heard several gunshots, but nothing was hit. The case is under investigation.
Other reports
- At around 9 a.m. Friday a woman reported that the back passenger side of her car had been deliberately scratched. She thought it may have happened while she was shopping at Walmart.
- A person at the Town Pump in Rocker had one of his vehicle tires slashed early Sunday afternoon.
- A DeWalt electric saw was taken from a home in the 700 block of Hornet Street.
- It was discovered Monday morning that the maintenance garage at Fairmont Hot Springs was broken into. Taken were two weed eaters and two chainsaws.
- Just after noon Sunday, it was discovered that the lock on the Scoop Bar had been tampered with but a break-in had been unsuccessful.
- The license plates from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Elm Street had been taken. The theft was discovered around 2 p.m. Sunday.