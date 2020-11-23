Police blotter: Assault on officer; bottle of rum stolen; assault on Princeton; 'Daly' call; DUI arrest

DUI driver

Nicholas Michael McDaniel, 30, of Butte was seen driving erratically at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the Montana and Platinum Streets. An officer stopped the vehicle at Montana and Mercury and it was determined that McDaniel was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center, where he failed the field sobriety maneuvers and the breath test showed that his alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Money taken

Police are investigating a Friday morning theft from a Harrison Avenue business where an employee took over $100 in cash from the register.

Car damaged

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, a man, using a tire iron, beat the hood of another person’s vehicle at Domino’s Pizza and then left. Police arrived and the complainant was able to point out the vehicle as it drove by. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and gave the man a citation to appear in Butte police court.

Tools taken