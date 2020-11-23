Police blotter: Assault on officer; bottle of rum stolen; assault on Princeton; 'Daly' call; DUI arrest

Butte police reports
Sunday disturbance
At 8 p.m. Sunday, an officer was called to the 700 block of South Washington Street on a reported disturbance.
The complainant told the officer that Chanel Fein, 43, of Butte came to her residence uninvited and confronted her over a family issue. While there, Fein allegedly threw the other woman to the ground by her hair and broke items in the residence.
The officer attempted to arrest Fein, who then elbowed the officer in the chin. Another officer arrived and they were able to handcuff Fein and transport her to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for felony assault on a peace officer, and the misdemeanors offenses of simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Numerous warrants
Officers responded to Lucky Lil's Casino, 531 S. Montana St., on a report of a theft of a bottle of rum. After viewing the video, an officer identified the suspect as Sky Lynn Brisbo, 22, of Butte.
She was located in the 600 block of Travonia Street, but gave a fictitious name. Officers, however, were able to identify her and she was arrested and transported to the detention center.
Brisbo had numerous warrants for her arrest from a July incident, including warrants for felony partner or family member assault, four misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants, along with two counts of misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, two counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft.
Assault on Princeton
Josh Ronald Selensky-Foust, 42, of Butte was jailed early Sunday morning for misdemeanor partner or family member assault. He allegedly pushed a woman down and kneed her in the chin.
A call came in at around 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance in the 1900 block of Princeton Street. The victim told officers that Selensky-Foust then followed her in into the bedroom where he threw a lamp, hitting her.
‘Daly’ call
At 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Daly Street on a report of a disturbance.
The complainant told officers that her boyfriend, Chance Allen Chambers, 30, of Butte had left the house earlier, but came back, breaking a window and threatening her. She reported that when they went outside looking for his keys, he threw her to the ground.
The women told officers she was afraid of Chambers, who was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
DUI driver
Nicholas Michael McDaniel, 30, of Butte was seen driving erratically at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the Montana and Platinum Streets. An officer stopped the vehicle at Montana and Mercury and it was determined that McDaniel was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center, where he failed the field sobriety maneuvers and the breath test showed that his alcohol content was twice the legal limit.
Money taken
Police are investigating a Friday morning theft from a Harrison Avenue business where an employee took over $100 in cash from the register.
Car damaged
Just after 7 p.m. Friday, a man, using a tire iron, beat the hood of another person’s vehicle at Domino’s Pizza and then left. Police arrived and the complainant was able to point out the vehicle as it drove by. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and gave the man a citation to appear in Butte police court.
Tools taken
A woman living in the 400 block of North Wyoming Street reported Friday night that the back door of her home was forcibly opened and tools were taken.
Accord gone
Just after midnight Saturday, a woman went into the Thriftway at 901 E. Front. She left her male passenger in the car. When she came out, both the car and passenger were gone. The 1999 Honda Accord was recovered by police later in the day at the Red Lion in Rocker, but there was no sign of the passenger.
No suspects
It was reported Saturday morning that someone shot two BBs into a house window in the 800 block of North Henry. There are no suspects.
