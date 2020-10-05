Police blotter: Assault on minor; auto theft; loud party; looking for a fight; drunk duo; vodka drop

Butte police reports
Felony violation
Leonard Ray Lillybad, 64, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for felony violation of a restraining order and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
According to records, officers went to the 200 block of Greenwood on a report of a man who had violated a restraining order.
According to the complainant he heard a knock on his door and when he went upstairs to see who it was, Lillybad was sitting in his front room. The complainant told Lillybad that he was calling the police as he had a restraining order issued against him.
Lillybad left the residence and was stopped by police in the area. He attempted to flee and resisted the officers' attempt to place him under arrest. He was eventually placed into custody.
Arrest on assault
At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of West Second to investigate a disturbance.
According to the victim, she was assaulted by two females, both of whom had fled. The victim had injuries consistent with an assault.
Later in the shift, officers located one of the suspects, Makenzie Jo Kinman, 20, of Butte in the 900 block of West Woolman Street. She was arrested for misdemeanor assault and taken to the Butte Detention Center. Officers are requesting a warrant for the other suspect.
Assault on a minor
Cindy Alane Charon, 39, of Butte was jailed Friday night for felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor trespass to property.
Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of South Arizona Street on a report of a large disturbance.
A witness told police that she was looking out her window when she witnessed Charon confronting the witness’ 15-year-old daughter and shoving her to the ground. The witness and her daughter returned to their home but Charon followed them and entered the yard uninvited.
Restraining order violation
Michael James Ferkovich, 53, of Butte was arrested Friday night for a restraining order violation and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard at 8 p.m. Friday night. According to the victim, Ferkovich and another man were standing in front of her residence when Ferkovich began to yell at her.
Auto theft
A woman came to the police station at 3 p.m. Friday to report that Keith Alvin Wine, 45, of Butte had taken her car several days ago and refused to give it back, stating the car had run out of gas.
At about 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of California on a disturbance. When officers arrived, the victim stated that Wine had returned to the residence without the car and that he did not know where it was.
Wine was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft and taken to the Butte Detention Center. It was later determined that the vehicle was in Anaconda and authorities were notified.
Reports made
- A report came in Friday afternoon that someone attempted to steal a generator from a residence in the 1200 block of West Porphyry Street but was unable to cut the lock
- Less than a half-hour later, it was reported two batteries for power tools and some spare change were taken from a vehicle in the 700 block of South Washington Street.
- It was reported Saturday morning that someone cut through the fender of a vehicle parked on the side of Rent-A-Center, 2301 Harrison Ave.
- An unknown person called to complain Saturday night that someone was smoking marijuana in a dorm room at Montana Tech. Security at Montana Tech handled it.
Loud party
A complaint came in just after midnight Saturday about a large house party being held in the 800 block of North Main Street. Three females were cited for underage drinking.
Looking for a fight
Just before midnight Saturday, police arrived at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., on a disturbance call. Apparently, someone decided to take on the bouncer. The person who was looking for a fight was told to leave.
Drunk duo
At 3:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Copper King at 4655 Harrison Ave., as a man and woman had passed out in the hotel lobby. Police woke them up and the two decided to sleep it off in their car.
Walmart thief
A woman stole several items from Walmart at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and carted them out of the store in a plastic bin.
When confronted by the loss prevention officer, she dropped the items and knocked the officer to the ground. She was then able to make a run for it and officers have been unable to locate her.
Vodka drop
On Sunday afternoon, a resident living near Stodden Park thought they had just witnessed a drug drop at the park and called police.
Someone dropped something all right, but it was a bottle of vodka.
