Police blotter: Assault on minor; auto theft; loud party; looking for a fight; drunk duo; vodka drop

Butte police reports

Felony violation

Leonard Ray Lillybad, 64, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for felony violation of a restraining order and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to records, officers went to the 200 block of Greenwood on a report of a man who had violated a restraining order.

According to the complainant he heard a knock on his door and when he went upstairs to see who it was, Lillybad was sitting in his front room. The complainant told Lillybad that he was calling the police as he had a restraining order issued against him.

Lillybad left the residence and was stopped by police in the area. He attempted to flee and resisted the officers' attempt to place him under arrest. He was eventually placed into custody.

Arrest on assault

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of West Second to investigate a disturbance.

According to the victim, she was assaulted by two females, both of whom had fled. The victim had injuries consistent with an assault.