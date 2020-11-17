Police blotter: Assault in parking lot; tools stolen from job site; alleged elder abuse

Butte police reports

Assault in parking lot

Ward Lionel Dillman, 54, and homeless, was jailed Monday afternoon for felony partner or family member assault by strangulation.

A call came in Monday afternoon about a disturbance between a man and a woman at the Thriftway Super Stop, 901 E. Front St.

When officers arrived, the female victim and Dillman were sitting in a van in the store parking lot. She told police that while in the van with Dillman, he began hitting her and when she tried to get out of the van he placed her in a choke hold.

The victim was taken to St. James Healthcare and Dillman was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tools taken

It was reported Monday that tools stored in a building at the Veterans Home construction site were taken.

In Anaconda:

Alleged elder abuse

Anaconda police responded to a report of elder abuse at the rest area off of Highway 1 and Interstate 90 on Sunday and arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her mother.