Police blotter: Assault at motel; nurse assaulted;shoplifting arrest; forged check

Wedlake was taken into custody and jailed for misdemeanor simple assault. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Butte City Court.

Jailed for shoplifting

A theft occurred Monday afternoon at Bob Ward & Sons.

According to an employee, Jourdan Lynn Dorvall, 32, of Butte took several items into the changing room and left without paying for the items.

Officers found Dorvall at the Copper King Hotel and she was taken to the Butte Detention Center.

She was jailed for misdemeanor theft and had two other misdemeanor theft warrants for her arrest out of Butte Police Court.

Forged check

An officer responded to Ace Hardware at 2:15 p.m. Monday and was told by a clerk that Brandon Jim Wombolt, 28, of Butte was attempting to purchase items with a forged check.

The officer confronted Wombolt as he exited the store. He attempted to flee but the officer was able to stop him and place him under arrest. During the arrest, a syringe was found in his possession.