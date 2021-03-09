Police blotter: Assault at motel; nurse assaulted;shoplifting arrest; forged check

Butte police reports
Suspicious vehicle
Officers got a call at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Platinum and Nevada.
During the investigation, they spoke to Ringo Stan Foster, 48, of Butte, who had two warrants for his arrest — Montana Highway Patrol warrant and a warrant out of Missoula County.
Foster was taken into custody.
Motel assault
Just before midnight Monday officers were investigating an assault at the Motel 6.
The victim told officers that Brandon Nicholas Jacobson, 28, of Butte had grabbed her by the neck following an argument. The victim told officers she was not injured but was in fear of Jacobson.
He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Nurse injured
At 7 p.m. Monday, officers went to St. James Healthcare regarding a disturbance.
When they arrived, Jacob Michael Wedlake, 29, of Butte was being held down by hospital security. Personnel told police that while treating Wedlake, he struck a registered nurse, causing injury to him.
Wedlake was taken into custody and jailed for misdemeanor simple assault. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Butte City Court.
Jailed for shoplifting
A theft occurred Monday afternoon at Bob Ward & Sons.
According to an employee, Jourdan Lynn Dorvall, 32, of Butte took several items into the changing room and left without paying for the items.
Officers found Dorvall at the Copper King Hotel and she was taken to the Butte Detention Center.
She was jailed for misdemeanor theft and had two other misdemeanor theft warrants for her arrest out of Butte Police Court.
Forged check
An officer responded to Ace Hardware at 2:15 p.m. Monday and was told by a clerk that Brandon Jim Wombolt, 28, of Butte was attempting to purchase items with a forged check.
The officer confronted Wombolt as he exited the store. He attempted to flee but the officer was able to stop him and place him under arrest. During the arrest, a syringe was found in his possession.
He was jailed for misdemeanor forgery, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstruction, felony warrant theft, and misdemeanor contempt warrant.
Unwanted male
Officers responded Monday afternoon to an unwanted male, John Charles Jones, 47, of Butte, at the Bus Transfer Station.
During the investigation, it was learned that Jones had a warrant out of Butte District Court. He was arrested and transported to the detention center.
Suspicious man
At 6:50 a.m. Monday, officers stopped Gary Michael St. John, 56, of Butte in the 700 block of Platinum Street while investigating a report of a suspicious male.
St. John, it turns out, had seven misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest (six in Butte and one out of Gallatin County). He was taken into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Arguing roommates
Three women living in the 1700 block of Phillips got into an argument over bowls. It got so heated, their neighbors called the police. When they arrived, things had calmed down and the third woman had left the residence.
Potential trespassers
A call came in Monday morning about trespassers in the Anselmo Mine but when officers arrived, no one was there.