Police blotter: Asleep at wheel; multiple thefts; missing car; transient assault reported

Butte police reports
Asleep at wheel
Early Friday morning in the 500 block of South Main Street, an officer found the driver of a 2010 Dodge pickup with Arizona license plates asleep at the wheel with the truck still running.
The officer could smell alcohol and found it difficult to wake the driver, Darylson Lee Attcitty, 28, of Cameron, Arizona. Once Attcitty was awake and taken out of the truck, he appeared to be highly intoxicated.
He was brought to the Butte Detention Center, where an officer discovered he had two previous DUIs out of Arizona. He failed a maneuver before refusing to cooperate any further. He was taken to St. James Healthcare for a blood test and then jailed for DUI (refusal).
Felony theft
Ronald Lee Evans, 45, of Butte was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for felony theft from a previous incident.
Stolen items
- Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, a resident living in the 1800 block of Meadowlark reported several stolen items from his vehicle including a spotting scope, fire extinguisher, GPS, tow rope, jumper cables, drill bits, and a high-rise jack.
- It was discovered Wednesday morning that a storage unit located in the 1700 block of Longfellow was broken into. Items taken were four tires and a jewelry box.
- On Wednesday afternoon, a purse was stolen from a car parked near the walking trail near George Street.
- Sometime early Thursday, someone took a North Rock mountain bike XC6 from a home in the 2100 block of South Drive.
Car missing
A man living in the 500 block of West Park Street called at around 7 p.m. Wednesday to report his vehicle had been stolen. Turns out the culprit was a towing company.
Assault reported
A transient reported to the police on Wednesday night that he had been assaulted near the Silver Bow Homes. The case is under investigation