Police blotter: Asleep at wheel; multiple thefts; missing car; transient assault reported

Butte police reports

Asleep at wheel

Early Friday morning in the 500 block of South Main Street, an officer found the driver of a 2010 Dodge pickup with Arizona license plates asleep at the wheel with the truck still running.

The officer could smell alcohol and found it difficult to wake the driver, Darylson Lee Attcitty, 28, of Cameron, Arizona. Once Attcitty was awake and taken out of the truck, he appeared to be highly intoxicated.

He was brought to the Butte Detention Center, where an officer discovered he had two previous DUIs out of Arizona. He failed a maneuver before refusing to cooperate any further. He was taken to St. James Healthcare for a blood test and then jailed for DUI (refusal).

Felony theft

Ronald Lee Evans, 45, of Butte was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for felony theft from a previous incident.

Stolen items