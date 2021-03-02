Police blotter: Asleep at the wheel; tools stolen; attempted car break-ins; window shattered

Butte police reports
Asleep at the wheel
- Officers found Cody Neville Willis, 37, asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle at 5:45 p.m. Monday on Beef Trail Road. When an officer woke up Willis, he appeared to be highly intoxicated and failed all maneuvers at the scene and was transported to the Butte Detention Center. A Breathalyzer test showed he was twice over the legal limit, so he was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
- At 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Main and Front where a man was sleeping in his vehicle while in the north-bound lane of traffic. Although the vehicle was not moving, it was in drive. An officer was able get the car in park before waking up Steven Martin Aanes, 34, of Butte, who appeared to be highly intoxicated. Aanes failed all maneuvers at the scene and was transported to the Butte Detention Center. A Breathalyzer test showed he was three times over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Tools taken
It was reported Monday that two contractors at a construction site on the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue had tools taken from their trailers.
Tire punctured
Also reported Monday, an ATV tire was punctured in the 2200 block of Locust Street.
Attempted car break-ins
A call came in Monday afternoon that a man with multiple facial tattoos and wearing flip-flops was attempting to break into cars parked at Fuel Fitness, 3755 Harrison Ave. When officers arrived, the would-be “fashionable” thief was nowhere in sight.
Window shattered
Someone in the early morning hours Tuesday shattered the driver’s side window of a vehicle in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.