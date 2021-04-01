Police blotter: Arrests on warrants; domestic assault; DUI arrests; 'smoking' dispute

No smoking

A man staying at America’s Best Value Inn got into a shoving match Wednesday morning with an employee over smoking in a non-smoking room. When police arrived, the man was already in the parking lot, suitcase in tow, ready to head out. He was allowed to leave.

Truck stolen

It was reported late Wednesday morning that a 2007 GMC Canyon white pickup was taken from a residence on Phillips Street. It was later located nearby on the 2000 block of Whitman.

Items stolen

Early Wednesday morning, someone wearing a mask and camouflage clothing, along with a pair of cowboy boots, cut a hole in the fenced area at Murdoch’s and took some items.

