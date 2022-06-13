Police blotter: Arrests on felonies; assault on minor; criminal contempt, assault at Ridge Waters

Butte police reports

Off to jail

At around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Nina Reynolds, 35, of Bigfork for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of no seat belt, speeding and no liability insurance in effect. She was taken to the Butte jail.

Early Friday night Manda Kay Sieminski, 45, of Butte was in a minor accident in the parking lot of the Ramada at 2100 Cornell Ave, Turns out she had two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants minor accident in parking lot Ramada 2100 Cornell

Talia Morning Star Oulman, 23, of Great Falls was taken to jail around 3:30 p.m. Friday. She had a $35,000 warrant out for her arrest for felony probation violation.

Arrest warrants

On Friday afternoon, Kari Elizabeth Hand, 58, of Melrose was taken to jail on a felony assault on a minor warrant out of Butte Justice Court.

James Daniel Howe, 32, of Butte was brought in from Jefferson County Friday morning on a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out of Butte City Court

While investigating a disturbance on the 10 block of Park Street, an officer learned that Jimmy Edwards, 44, of Butte had a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt. Another man questioned, Stephen James Scott II, 36, of Butte had two misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrants

Simple assault

At around 4 p.m. Friday, two juvenile males were cited for simple assault for using airsoft guns to shoot other kids at Ridge Waters, 3150 S. Utah Ave. These guns fire plastic projectiles.

