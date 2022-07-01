Police blotter: Arrested on Harrison, under 21, MHP arrest

Arrested on Harrison

Ryan Christopher McConnell, 37, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

Police responded to the Town Pump at 2711 Harrison Ave. to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman. According to the 39-year-old victim, McConnell grabbed her pack of cigarettes, pushed his thumbs into her mouth and threw a beer can at her, striking her in the chin and lip.

McConnell was walking northbound on Harrison Avenue when he was arrested.

Under 21

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Colton Matthew McGinnis, 20, of Butte was booked into the jail for the misdemeanor offense of being under the age of 21 and driving under the influence.

Prior to his arrest, it was reported that while driving in the 3000 block of White Boulevard, McGinnis struck a fence and then hit a shed.

MHP arrest

Colton Christopher Neff, 20, of Helena was arrested just before 5 p.m. Thursday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked sentence, failure to show proof of insurance, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Additional crimes

—It was reported Thursday morning that a stainless steel storage box was taken off a trailer parked at the Copper King, 4655 Harrison Ave.

—Also reported Thursday morning was the theft of a cell phone from a car parked in the 900 block of Zarelda Street.

—A car window was broken out late Thursday night in the 900 block of South Utah. Several items are missing.

—It was discovered Friday morning that three double-headed parking meters were taken at the Broadway and Main parking lot. It is believed a saw was used to remove them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.