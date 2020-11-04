Police blotter: Arrest on felony warrants; cameras show would-be thief; break-in at Murdoch's; checks stolen

Butte police reports
Salgado arrested
Jazmine Severina Salgado, 29, of Billings is currently an inmate at the Butte Detention Center, jailed on three felony contempt warrants out of Butte District Court, and felony distribution of dangerous drugs and felony robbery out of Missoula.
Officers assisted U.S. marshals in her arrest just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tire taken
Sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, a tire and wheel were stolen in the 800 block of South Dakota.
Failed attempts
Sometime early Monday, an unidentified male tried to enter a couple of vehicles on Meadowview Drive. Residents called police because they saw the man in their outdoor cameras.
Break-in at Murdoch’s
A canvas storage unit behind Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., was broken into early Monday. Taken were two-way radios, a circular saw, and a heat gun.
Checks stolen
A woman living in the 2600 block of Sheridan had her car broken into on Oct. 18, but didn’t notice anything missing. This past Monday, she got a call from her bank and someone was trying to cash a couple of checks belonging to her. She had forgotten she had left checks in the vehicle and filed a police report.
Road rage
Just after 5 p.m., a man reportedly drove too fast past a house in the area of Main and Chula Streets. Another man living in the area took it upon himself to get in his car and follow the speedster to a residence in the 2600 block of Placer Street.
An argument ensued and a woman living there stood by the door and pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at the individual. He grabbed the pellet gun and put the woman in a head lock. He was cited for simple assault.
Shoplifting incident
A 21-year-old woman was detained Monday at Walmart until a police officer arrived. She allegedly stole $35 worth of markers and glitter makeup and the man she was with got upset and was causing a disturbance. He took off before police arrived, and the shoplifter was cited and released.
Car found
A 2015 Chevy Malibu reported stolen last week was found late Monday night in the 2900 block of Dexter.
Stolen car, truck
- It was reported Wednesday someone took a 1999 Ford Taurus parked in the 900 block of West Broadway Street. The keys were inside and the doors were unlocked.
- A man went out just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to start his 2016 Ford F-350 that was parked in the 100 block of West Broadway. When he went back outside a few minutes later, it was gone.
