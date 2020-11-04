Police blotter: Arrest on felony warrants; cameras show would-be thief; break-in at Murdoch's; checks stolen

Butte police reports

Salgado arrested

Jazmine Severina Salgado, 29, of Billings is currently an inmate at the Butte Detention Center, jailed on three felony contempt warrants out of Butte District Court, and felony distribution of dangerous drugs and felony robbery out of Missoula.

Officers assisted U.S. marshals in her arrest just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tire taken

Sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, a tire and wheel were stolen in the 800 block of South Dakota.

Failed attempts

Sometime early Monday, an unidentified male tried to enter a couple of vehicles on Meadowview Drive. Residents called police because they saw the man in their outdoor cameras.

Break-in at Murdoch’s

A canvas storage unit behind Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., was broken into early Monday. Taken were two-way radios, a circular saw, and a heat gun.

Checks stolen