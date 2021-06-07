Police blotter: Angry neighbor; DUI accident; outstanding warrants; co-worker assaulted; motel disturbance

Butte police reports

Angry neighbor

Friday morning, officers were called to Rocky Mountain Car Wash, 3410 Harrison Ave., to investigate an assault.

According to the complainant and witnesses, Samuel Amos Rubick, 46, of Butte lives adjacent to the car wash parking lot. He came out of his home and approached the victim, who operates a coffee kiosk on the property.

Rubick then threatened the kiosk owner and reportedly shoved him. Police tried to talk with Rubick, who then began to yell at them and resisted attempts to be placed under arrest.

Rubick was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center. He was jailed for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Misdemeanor DUI

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to single vehicle crash on Kaw Avenue near the KOA campground.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle, Jessica Storm Hood, 22, of Butte who said she lost control of her vehicle and struck two telephone poles. During the investigation it was determined that she was driving while under the influence of alcohol.