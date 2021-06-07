Police blotter: Angry neighbor; DUI accident; outstanding warrants; co-worker assaulted; motel disturbance

Butte police reports
Angry neighbor
Friday morning, officers were called to Rocky Mountain Car Wash, 3410 Harrison Ave., to investigate an assault.
According to the complainant and witnesses, Samuel Amos Rubick, 46, of Butte lives adjacent to the car wash parking lot. He came out of his home and approached the victim, who operates a coffee kiosk on the property.
Rubick then threatened the kiosk owner and reportedly shoved him. Police tried to talk with Rubick, who then began to yell at them and resisted attempts to be placed under arrest.
Rubick was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center. He was jailed for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Misdemeanor DUI
Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to single vehicle crash on Kaw Avenue near the KOA campground.
Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle, Jessica Storm Hood, 22, of Butte who said she lost control of her vehicle and struck two telephone poles. During the investigation it was determined that she was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Hood failed maneuvers at the scene and was transferred to the Butte Detention Center where she failed the Breathalyzer test. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants
Brandon Joel Wood, 35, of Butte is now in jail for three outstanding criminal contempt warrants.
On Saturday afternoon, officers got a call about a man walking through yards in the area of Holmes Avenue and Arizona Street.
Officers determined that the man was Wood. He was placed into custody and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Co-worker assaulted
Investigating an assault is what brought police officers to the Pekin Noodle Parlor just after 9 Saturday night.
According to the victim and witnesses, Jacob Michael Buckley, 31, of Butte approached a co-worker concerning an earlier incident and head-butted the victim and then punched him several times.
Buckley was placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor assault.
Misdemeanor, felony
At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was blocking the intersection of Grand and Howard.
When officers approached the running vehicle, they found Chance Allen Chambers, 31, of Butte, who appeared to be under the influence and did not know where he was at, in the driver's seat.
After being transported to the Butte Detention Center, Chambers submitted to a blood test. He also had 75 oxycodone pills in his possession.
He was jailed for felony possession of danger drugs and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
People assaulted
Victims and witnesses say that at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Courtney Lynn Cunningham, 26, of Butte assaulted two people in a vehicle with one of the victims being a relative.
Police arrived at the parking lot of the Goodwill Tavern, 703 N. Montana, and following an investigation, took Cunningham into custody.
She was jailed for two misdemeanors — simple assault and partner or family member assault.
Suspicious man
It was almost 12:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana, on a report of a suspicious man, Ernest Two Moons, 42, of Butte.
While talking to Two Moons, officers learned he had a misdemeanor and felony warrants out of Gallatin County and a misdemeanor theft warrant out of Butte-Silver Bow County.
He was jailed at the Butte Detention Center.
Motel disturbance
Just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Red Lion Inn in Rocker on a report of a female that was causing a disturbance. This was the second call to this location within a few hours for the same female, Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte.
Turville damaged her room and was attempting to exit her window. She resisted the officers’ attempts to place her under arrest and during the booking process she kicked a detention officer.
The woman was jailed for felony assault on a peace officer and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.