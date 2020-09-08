Police blotter: Amorous couple, warrant arrest, not her car

Amorous couple
Customers at Pizza Ranch, 3541 Harrison Ave., complained to management Friday night about a couple in the restaurant that was acting a little too amorous and touching each other inappropriately. Police were called but the lovebirds had already fled the scene.
Ramos arrested
Late Friday night, police were in the vicinity of the 500 block of South Montana Street investigating a separate theft, when they recognized Ulises Miguel Ramos, 35, of Butte.
A warrant for his arrest had been issued out of Judge Jerome McCarthy’s court for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Ramos was booked into the Butte Detention Center.
Not her car
At 4:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Thriftway at 901 E. Front St., on a report of a woman inside a vehicle that didn’t belong to her.
From previous contacts, officers recognized the woman as Jenelle Mae Cherne, 32, of Butte. She was arrested for misdemeanor trespass to a vehicle and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Cell phone dispute
A call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday about a disturbance in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard. Turned out just to be an argument between a son and father over a cell phone.
Fraud report
A fraud report was filed Friday afternoon. A woman living in the 2800 block of Harvard Street had a pop-up show up on her computer with a phone number. She called the number and downloaded a program that, she was assured, would fix her problems. She then quickly noticed $700 had been taken out of her checking account, but she was able to freeze her account.
ER disruption
Just before 8 p.m. Friday, police dispatch received a call about a man being disruptive in the emergency room of St. James Healthcare. When officers arrived, the man was told to leave and he did.
Bottle thrown
A motorcyclist called police dispatch Friday night that as he was driving by the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., someone threw a bottle at him.
Family called
Family was called just before midnight Friday to come get an intoxicated female who was stumbling in the roadway on East Park Street.
Hit by a car
A man reported to police Saturday morning that he and his girlfriend got into an argument. She allegedly got mad and hit him with her car. He said he ended up on the hood and then fell off. The case is under investigation.
Other police reports:
— Items were taken Friday morning from a garage located in the 700 block of South Dakota Street.
— It was discovered Friday morning that the front passenger window was broken on a vehicle located in the 600 block of South Idaho.
— Late Friday afternoon, the tires of a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Kaw Avenue were slashed.
— A woman reported late Friday night that a window had been broken on the west side of her home in the 3500 block of Gaylord Street.
— Sometime Friday night, a cell phone was reportedly taken from a residence in the 300 block of South Montana St.
— Someone stole a cooler of meat Monday morning from a vehicle parked at Fairmont Hot Springs
— Fluid dumped on a Mustang car parked on East Granite was discovered Monday morning
— On Monday afternoon, the window of a 1993 Chevy Lumina parked in the 200 block of West Silver Street was broken. A rear passenger tire was also flattened.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.