Police blotter: Amorous couple, warrant arrest, not her car

Fraud report

A fraud report was filed Friday afternoon. A woman living in the 2800 block of Harvard Street had a pop-up show up on her computer with a phone number. She called the number and downloaded a program that, she was assured, would fix her problems. She then quickly noticed $700 had been taken out of her checking account, but she was able to freeze her account.

ER disruption

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, police dispatch received a call about a man being disruptive in the emergency room of St. James Healthcare. When officers arrived, the man was told to leave and he did.

Bottle thrown

A motorcyclist called police dispatch Friday night that as he was driving by the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., someone threw a bottle at him.

Family called

Family was called just before midnight Friday to come get an intoxicated female who was stumbling in the roadway on East Park Street.

Hit by a car