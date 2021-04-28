Police blotter: Aggravated DUIs; stolen property; outstanding warrants

Butte police reports
Aggravated DUIs
- Just after midnight Wednesday, a vehicle struck a parked car in the 1900 block of “C” Street. When officers arrived, Richard Alan Pruett, 59, of Butte, driver of the suspect vehicle, appeared to be intoxicated and was finding it hard to stand. Pruett flunked the field sobriety maneuvers and was transported to the Butte Detention Center. He took a Breathalyzer and tested over twice the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
- Officers made a traffic stop at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a vehicle that was driving erratically in the area of Goodwin and Porter and seemed to be lost. While talking to the driver, officers determined that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. At the scene, Joshua Todd Mohr, 19, of Butte failed sobriety maneuvers and was transferred to the Butte Detention Center. He agreed to take a Breathalyzer and tested over twice the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Stolen property
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Sampson Tuesday afternoon on a report of a snowmobile trailer being stolen. The victim told officers the trailer had just been taken and the truck was headed west on Dewey. Officers checked the area but could not locate the truck and trailer.
Soon after, the owner contacted police to say the truck had pulled into a fenced area in the 1300 block of Utah. When officers arrived, they determined both the truck and trailer had been stolen. Arrested at the scene were Austin Lee Kiner, 26, of Butte and Chanel Christine Fein, 44, also of Butte.
Both were jailed for two counts of felony possession of stolen property. In addition, Kiner was jailed for felony parole violation.
Taken into custody
Andrew Jacob Brazil, 33, of Butte was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning after an officer discovered the man had several warrants for his arrest.
Brazil was stopped in the 2600 block of Goodwin. Besides several traffic violations, he had two misdemeanor contempt warrants.