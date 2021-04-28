Police blotter: Aggravated DUIs; stolen property; outstanding warrants

Soon after, the owner contacted police to say the truck had pulled into a fenced area in the 1300 block of Utah. When officers arrived, they determined both the truck and trailer had been stolen. Arrested at the scene were Austin Lee Kiner, 26, of Butte and Chanel Christine Fein, 44, also of Butte.

Both were jailed for two counts of felony possession of stolen property. In addition, Kiner was jailed for felony parole violation.

Taken into custody

Andrew Jacob Brazil, 33, of Butte was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning after an officer discovered the man had several warrants for his arrest.

Brazil was stopped in the 2600 block of Goodwin. Besides several traffic violations, he had two misdemeanor contempt warrants.

