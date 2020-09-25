Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; Woman requesting help not found; theft at Bob Ward's; multiple vehicle thefts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aggravated DUI

Officers responded to a one-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Thursday near Ottawa and Continental Drive.

When they arrived, the vehicle was in a drainage area.

The driver, Haley Nicole Temple, 22, of Butte told officers she was traveling east on Ottawa and tried to turn onto Continental when she lost control of the vehicle.

Police suspected Temple was under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she tested over twice the legal limit and was jailed for aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no liability insurance and careless driving.

Woman requesting help not found

A woman posted on a Butte Facebook page Wednesday requesting help getting away from her abuser. She wrote that she was hiding in a bedroom after being physically abused by a male. Police were notified. They searched any and all possible addresses, but could not locate her.

Theft at Bob Ward's