Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; felony burglary; fireworks complaint; car vandalisms; camping in park

Butte police reports

Aggravated DUI

Lance Richard Bailey, 51, of Butte was jailed Wednesday night for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

According to police reports, at about 10 p.m. Bailey was involved in an accident with a motorcycle with two passengers on Continental Drive. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Two felonies

Just after midnight Thursday officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Wyoming Street to investigate a disturbance.

The complainant said Daniel Anthony Carney, 53, of Butte tried to break into her house. He then left, but returned and broke a front door window and entered the home.

The woman indicated she was afraid of Carney. He was jailed for felony burglary of a residence and felony partner or family member abuse.

Fireworks complaint

