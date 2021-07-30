Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; felony burglary; fireworks complaint; car vandalisms; camping in park

Butte police reports
Aggravated DUI
Lance Richard Bailey, 51, of Butte was jailed Wednesday night for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
According to police reports, at about 10 p.m. Bailey was involved in an accident with a motorcycle with two passengers on Continental Drive. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. The accident is under investigation.
Two felonies
Just after midnight Thursday officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Wyoming Street to investigate a disturbance.
The complainant said Daniel Anthony Carney, 53, of Butte tried to break into her house. He then left, but returned and broke a front door window and entered the home.
The woman indicated she was afraid of Carney. He was jailed for felony burglary of a residence and felony partner or family member abuse.
Fireworks complaint
The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that didn’t stop some people Thursday night on Sapphire Lane from shooting off fireworks. The fun was short lived as officers arrived and told them to knock it off.
Car vandalism
- Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, it was reported that a tire had been slashed at 3745 Harrison Ave.
- A car parked in the 300 block of West Daly Street was missing $20.
- It was discovered at 8 a.m. Thursday that a van’s two tires were slashed while parked at the Red Lion in Rocker.
Stolen items
- Late Tuesday afternoon, a resident reported a theft of CDs from a residence in the 800 block of First Street.
- Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a report came in regarding the theft of 10 prescription pills from a home in the 600 block of West Quartz Street.
Crude etching
On Tuesday night it was discovered that a crude version of a body part was scratched onto the hood of car parked in the 500 block of West Daly Street.
No camping
On Wednesday morning, people were found camping at McGruff Park. The campers were asked to move it along. They indicated they would head on over to the KOA.
Property damage
- On Wednesday afternoon, a window was reportedly broken at a residence in the 100 block of West Pearl Street.
- Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, graffiti was found painted on the east side of the Park Street parking garage.