Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; felony burglary; assault on minor; dog stolen from yard; vehicles vandalized

Someone from a group home across the street came and walked Carpenter back to the group home. While officers were talking to the victim, Carpenter came back and he was taken into custody.

Family feud

On Christmas Eve, police officers were investigating a disturbance in the 2300 block of Pine Street.

While speaking with the two juvenile victims and the suspect, Sonya Marie Batterman, 44, of Butte, it was alleged that Batterman became angry for no apparent reason and began assaulting a 14-year-old male and 13-year-old female.

Both juveniles had visible injuries and while being questioned, Batterman threatened and swore at the juveniles, as well as the officers.

She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Tools stolen

It was discovered Thursday morning that someone entered a garage at Big Sky Toppers, 1701 Harrison Ave., and took a Dewalt drill and Dewalt impact gun.

Pug stolen from yard