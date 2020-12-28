Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; felony burglary; assault on minor; dog stolen from yard; vehicles vandalized

Butte police reports
Suspicious vehicle
At 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the street in the area of Kennedy and Dewey.
When the officer attempted to check the vehicle, the driver left the area even though the police cruiser had its overhead lights on.
In the area of Dewey and Wynne, the officer pulled the car over and thought the driver, Shawn Lee Ball, 50, of Butte was intoxicated.
Ball was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was administered a Breathalyzer and tested twice over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Felony burglary
Aaron Silas Carpenter, 33, of Butte was arrested Christmas night for felony aggravated burglary.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Laurel Lane. The complainant stated he heard a window breaking in the front of his house in the area where his daughter’s bedroom is located.
The glass fell onto the daughter’s bed, causing minor injuries. The man went outside and confronted Carpenter, who was still standing outside.
Someone from a group home across the street came and walked Carpenter back to the group home. While officers were talking to the victim, Carpenter came back and he was taken into custody.
Family feud
On Christmas Eve, police officers were investigating a disturbance in the 2300 block of Pine Street.
While speaking with the two juvenile victims and the suspect, Sonya Marie Batterman, 44, of Butte, it was alleged that Batterman became angry for no apparent reason and began assaulting a 14-year-old male and 13-year-old female.
Both juveniles had visible injuries and while being questioned, Batterman threatened and swore at the juveniles, as well as the officers.
She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Tools stolen
It was discovered Thursday morning that someone entered a garage at Big Sky Toppers, 1701 Harrison Ave., and took a Dewalt drill and Dewalt impact gun.
Pug stolen from yard
Someone went into a yard at a residence in the 1500 block of Elm on Christmas Eve morning and took a small six-month small male pug. The dog goes by the name of Oppa.
Vehicle vandalism
- Two tires on a 2017 Chevy Silverado parked in the 400 block of South Montana were flattened early Thursday morning.
- It was reported Thursday afternoon that the driver’s side window of a 2006 Chevy Silverado had been broken out. It was parked in the 2100 block of Elm Street.
- Parked in the 800 block of West Silver Street, the driver’s side and the front passenger’s side windows were broken out of a truck between the hours of 4 p.m. on Friday and noon Saturday. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.
- An attempt was made Saturday night to break in to a vehicle parked at Walmart.
Kossuth disturbance
At around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, a man was harassing an ex-girlfriend living in the 3100 block of Kossuth. Officers arrived and removed him from the area. He was also cited for disorderly conduct.
Flatbed missing
A flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on East Mercury Street sometime early Saturday morning.
Safe stolen
Police officers are investigating the Saturday theft of a safe from a residence in the 400 block of East Second Street.
Another break-in
It was reported at noon Sunday that someone broke into McGree Trucking, 200 Centennial Ave. The thief entered the shop through a small dog door, but was unable to get into shop. The thief then broke into the office, but did not get anything there either.
House egged
Just after midnight Monday, a house located in the area of Holly Lane. There are no suspects at this time