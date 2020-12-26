Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; family disturbance; car break-in

Butte police reports

Felony DUI

Officers were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a one-vehicle accident on Harrison and Front.

Brent Robin Coutts, 57, of Butte was driving when he hit the guard rail near the bridge pillar.

Coutts was uninjured but a Breathalyzer test showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

He was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence and the misdemeanor offenses of careless driving and no liability insurance.

Family disturbance

A call came in just before 6 p.m. Wednesday about a male/female disturbance at a residence in the 2600 block of Goodwin.

Jason David Cross, 47, of Butte allegedly threw a can of chewing tobacco at the woman, striking her in the lip.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense.

Misdemeanor DUI

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a truck was speeding on Harrison Avenue and passed a police cruiser going 48 miles per hour.