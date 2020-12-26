Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; family disturbance; car break-in

Butte police reports
Felony DUI
Officers were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a one-vehicle accident on Harrison and Front.
Brent Robin Coutts, 57, of Butte was driving when he hit the guard rail near the bridge pillar.
Coutts was uninjured but a Breathalyzer test showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.
He was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence and the misdemeanor offenses of careless driving and no liability insurance.
Family disturbance
A call came in just before 6 p.m. Wednesday about a male/female disturbance at a residence in the 2600 block of Goodwin.
Jason David Cross, 47, of Butte allegedly threw a can of chewing tobacco at the woman, striking her in the lip.
He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense.
Misdemeanor DUI
Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a truck was speeding on Harrison Avenue and passed a police cruiser going 48 miles per hour.
When stopped at First and Atlantic streets, the driver nearly hit the vehicle in front.
The driver, Angelina Lauralee Cunningham, 19, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and reportedly had marijuana and paraphernalia, along with a bottle of hard liquor in the front passenger seat.
Cunningham took a Breathalyzer test which showed she was more than twice over the legal limit.
She was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and speeding.
Car break-in
It was reported Tuesday that someone broke into a vehicle parked at Lydia’s and took a case filled with CDs, a face mask, a car manual, and a set of keys.