Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; assault in smoke shack; student cited for pot possession; noisy neighbors; gas siphoned

Butte police reports

Aggravated DUI

Jordan Daniel Pearce, 31, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center just after midnight Wednesday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (first offense), careless driving and stop sign violation

An officer out on patrol near the intersection of Mercury and Arizona witnessed a driver in a black SUV run a stop sign. As Pearce headed north, he allegedly drove up on the sidewalk.

When the officer pulled him over on East Park Street, Pearce appeared to be intoxicated. He failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and once at the jail, failed additional tests. He took a Breathalyzer and tested more than twice the legal limit.

Misdemeanor DUI

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to McDonald’s, 3001 Harrison Ave., where a man was in the parking lot reportedly asleep in his car.

When officers arrived, Jesse James Schellinger-Ohs, 32, of Columbia Falls was outside his car. He appeared to be intoxicated and reportedly smelled of marijuana.

Officers took him to where he was staying nearby, the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave. About an hour later, police were again called. A person from the Days Inn reported that Schellinger-Ohs had again taken off in his car.

At around 8:30 a.m., he was found in his vehicle at Father Sheehan Park and was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Several warrants

Late Tuesday morning, officials from Mineral County brought Ryan Kendall Lewis, 35, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center.

Lewis had warrants for his arrest for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to report an accident, and no liability insurance in effect.

All warrants were issued from Judge Kurt Krueger’s courtroom.

Simple assault

Late Tuesday morning, officers arrived at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to investigate an assault.

The victim reported he was in the nearby smoke shack with Jeremy James Jerla, 37, homeless. The two men were talking when Jerla allegedly became extremely agitated and punched the victim in the head.

Police located Jerla near the intersection of Main and Platinum, and he admitted to hitting the victim. He was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault

Student cited

At East Middle School student was cited Tuesday morning for possession of marijuana.

Loose change

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, someone helped themselves to some loose change from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of West Gold Street.

Pickup found

A GMC pickup reported stolen in Anaconda was recovered Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Elm Street.

Heated argument

Early Tuesday night a man living in the 1800 block of B Street got into an argument with his housekeeper. Apparently, the verbal fight got so loud that a neighbor called the police. The resident and his housekeeper decided to separate for the rest of the evening

Head on home

A concerned citizen called police Tuesday night to report two juvenile males shooting BB guns. Turned out the two boys were not in possession of BB guns. Instead, they had squirt guns, but it was getting late and the two were told to make their way home.

Too much noise

A woman living in the 200 block of Trinity Loop called at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to say she has had it with her neighbor, who makes way too much noise. He was told to drop it down a notch or two.

Motorcycle gone

It was discovered at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday that a 2019 Husqvarna motorcycle had been stolen from a truck parked at the Super 8, 2929 Harrison Ave.

Stolen cards

Sometime early Wednesday, two gas cards were taken from a car parked in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Unlocked car

Sometime Wednesday morning, someone entered an unlocked car parked in the 100 block of West Woolman Street and took an insurance card, registration and the owner’s manual.

Screaming and yelling

Just before noon Wednesday, a man was reportedly screaming and yelling on the Blacktail Creek Walking Trail. When police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.

Vehicle found

A man went hiking on the East Ridge Wednesday morning and parked his vehicle on the side of the road. When he returned, he reported the vehicle gone, but an officer who came to assist him found the car parked farther away.

Gas siphoned

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that 35 gallons of gas was siphoned from a pickup truck parked on West Center Street.

Truck taken

In the 400 block of Transit Street, the owner of a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup discovered his maroon pickup was stolen just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

