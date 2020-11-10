Police blotter: Accidents on icy roads; aggressive guest; neighbors weigh in

Butte police reports
Lots of accidents
Icy streets and highways kept Butte’s first responders busy Monday.
There were 11 traffic accidents in and around Butte with minor injuries reported. The first accident was at 8 a.m. on the corner of Centennial and Excelsior and the last one just before 6 p.m. on the corner of Mercury and Clark.
More than half were highway accidents and included an Amazon Prime semi that slid off the highway and jackknifed. Another semi was involved in a collision with two vehicles.
Meanwhile in Butte, a three-vehicle accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Harrison and Holmes.
Rude guest
At 1 p.m. Monday, officers arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission concerning an unwanted male.
The complainant told officers that Robert Manuel Arellano, 39, of Butte had been dropped off earlier and was starting fights with the other individuals staying at the mission.
Officers attempted to have Arellano leave but he refused several times and reportedly got aggressive with staff.
Arellano was then arrested and jailed for misdemeanor trespass to property.
Neighbors get involved
Just before midnight Monday, police were called to the 2600 block of Yale Avenue where some people were holding a man down who was found in a garage belonging to one of the residents.
A complainant told officers they found Justin Krulac, 35, of Florida inside the garage and when he tried to get away, several neighbors held him down until the police could arrive.
While the officers were speaking with Krulac, he threatened the witnesses and refused to tell the officers his real name. Undeterred, officers were able to identify him from previous encounters.
Krulac also had felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. He was arrested for felony intimidation, misdemeanors criminal trespass to property, and obstructing a peace officer.
