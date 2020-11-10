Police blotter: Accidents on icy roads; aggressive guest; neighbors weigh in

Butte police reports

Lots of accidents

Icy streets and highways kept Butte’s first responders busy Monday.

There were 11 traffic accidents in and around Butte with minor injuries reported. The first accident was at 8 a.m. on the corner of Centennial and Excelsior and the last one just before 6 p.m. on the corner of Mercury and Clark.

More than half were highway accidents and included an Amazon Prime semi that slid off the highway and jackknifed. Another semi was involved in a collision with two vehicles.

Meanwhile in Butte, a three-vehicle accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Harrison and Holmes.

Rude guest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1 p.m. Monday, officers arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission concerning an unwanted male.

The complainant told officers that Robert Manuel Arellano, 39, of Butte had been dropped off earlier and was starting fights with the other individuals staying at the mission.

Officers attempted to have Arellano leave but he refused several times and reportedly got aggressive with staff.