Police blotter: Accidental shooting; criminal trespass; shoplifting at Walmart; lying in street

Butte police reports

Accidental shooting

At St. James Healthcare last Wednesday afternoon, a man was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to the police report, the 33-year-old accidentally shot himself as he was removing his .22 pistol from his shoulder holster. The injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

Criminal trespass

At around 4 a.m. last Wednesday, Samuel James Long, 35, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, the Front Street Market at 8 W. Front St.

Booked into jail

Tyler Benjamin Wetzel, 39, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday. An officer saw Wetzel behind Aaron’s at 3605 Harrison Ave., and stopped to see what he was doing. Turns out Wetzel had a felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of release condition.

Last Tuesday, Chase Colton Robinson, 33, of Butte was booked into the jail for felony violation of release condition. He was extradited from the Missoula County Detention Center.

Arrest assist

Butte police assisted Adult Probation & Parole in the Thursday afternoon arrest of William Forrest Paul, 39, of Butte in the 100 block of West Iron Street.

He was jailed on a felony probation violation.

Out of jurisdiction

Butte police are holding Eziekiel Z. Ward, 42, of Helena for Lewis & Clark County law enforcement officials.

Ward was picked up Thursday afternoon in the 10 block of Bennett Street on felony and misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrants.

Alleged shoplifter

Early Thursday afternoon, a Billings man was caught shoplifting at Walmart. The alleged shoplifter took multiple items of food without paying. When questioned by an officer, he gave a false name.

Turns out the man was 36-year-old Jacob Dean Niebel, who had felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation, along with an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was also jailed for the miscellaneous offenses of shoplifting and obstructing a police officer.

Off to jail

Two men were fighting Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Broadway Street. Turns out one of the men, Samuel Joel Ames, 31, of Butte had a warrant out for his arrest for felony parole violation — so off to jail he went.

Criminal trespass

Anthony Calvin Wallace, 28, of Erin, Tennessee was arrested Thursday morning for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Wallace trespassed at two locations — a residence in the 600 block of Placer Street and a yard in the 800 block of South Washington Street.

Lying in the street

Police arrived near the intersection of Main and Summit around 8 p.m. Friday to find Cindy Alane Charon, 41, of Butte lying in the middle of the street.

Charon, reportedly intoxicated, was brought by officers to the sidewalk where she became verbally abusive. She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes)

Sound asleep

Late Sunday morning, an officer found Shawn Michael Durham, 45, of Butte sound asleep in the passenger seat of a car parked in the 400 block of South Main St.

Durham had two felony warrants out for his arrest for assault with a weapon. At the time of his arrest, he had in his possession dangerous drugs.

House break-in

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived in the 700 block of Kenwood Street to investigate a disturbance.

Samantha Jean Gray, 28, of Butte allegedly broke into a house but left before officers arrived. She was stopped on Alabama Street and arrested for aggravated felony burglary.

Felony, misdemeanor

Ryan Graeser Forsch, 38, of Butte was picked up around 3 a.m. Monday near the Town Pump on Continental Drive for a $50,000 felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant out of Gallatin County and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs

Before midnight

While driving near the intersection of Cornell and Harrison shortly before midnight Friday, a car driven by Garry Leon Coblentz, 60, of Butte ran out of gas.

An officer at the scene learned there was a warrant out for Coblentz arrest from U.S. Marshals in Salt Lake City so he was taken to the jail.

MHP arrests

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Brandon Lee Butler, 23, of Butte was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense), no liability insurance in effect, three counts of criminal contempt and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Darren Roger Roy, 55, of Butte was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Platinum and Montana by the MHP for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.