Police blotter: Abuse, intimidation; attempted break-in; neighbors dispute; apartment ransacked

Butte police reports
Abuse, intimidation
“I know where you live ...” was one of the threats Russell Todd Seal, 49, of Butte reportedly made to officers as he was being arrested Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Mercury Street to investigate a disturbance.
A woman was sitting outside on the porch and Seal was inside the home. She told officers that Seal had slammed her to the ground and choked her.
He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member abuse and felony intimidation.
No entry
It was discovered Monday morning that someone tried to break into a storage shed in the 100 block of West Center Street. The padlock was cut but no entry was made.
Neighborhood dispute
Two men were having a long-winded and heated argument in the 3100 block of Hannibal when a neighbor got tired of the dispute and called the police. When officers arrived, the duo was told to quit with the arguing and go back to their respective homes.
Apartment ransacked
An apartment in the 400 block of South Main Street was reportedly ransacked Monday afternoon. Items taken include a 50-inch TV, laptop, and medications.
Off you go
On Monday night, several people were arguing at Emma Park. Officers arrived and sent them on their way.
Car vandalism
Also on Monday night, a 2001 Pontiac van was spray painted while parked in the 1300 block of Wilson.