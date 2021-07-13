Police blotter: Abuse, intimidation; attempted break-in; neighbors dispute; apartment ransacked

Butte police reports

Abuse, intimidation

“I know where you live ...” was one of the threats Russell Todd Seal, 49, of Butte reportedly made to officers as he was being arrested Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Mercury Street to investigate a disturbance.

A woman was sitting outside on the porch and Seal was inside the home. She told officers that Seal had slammed her to the ground and choked her.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member abuse and felony intimidation.

No entry

It was discovered Monday morning that someone tried to break into a storage shed in the 100 block of West Center Street. The padlock was cut but no entry was made.

Neighborhood dispute

Two men were having a long-winded and heated argument in the 3100 block of Hannibal when a neighbor got tired of the dispute and called the police. When officers arrived, the duo was told to quit with the arguing and go back to their respective homes.