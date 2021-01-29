Police blotter: $50K in tools stolen; aggravated DUI; passed out in parking lot; meds missing; Car egged, buttered, floured

Just before noon Wednesday, a woman living in the 1900 block of Roberts had her car vandalized sometime between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Shaving cream covered the car, along with eggs, butter, flour, and glitter. There was also a potato in the exhaust and the air was taken out of two tires

Flat tire

A man had a flat tire on Beef Trail Road Thursday morning and a Good Samaritan who lives nearby loaned the man an air compressor and asked him to return it when he was done. He didn’t. Police believe they know who took it and will be talking to him soon.

Generator gone

It was reported Thursday morning that someone took a 5500 generator off the back porch of a residence in the 2600 block of Hancock Street.

Items taken

A man staying at the Comfort Inn, 2100 Cornell, reported at 1 p.m. Thursday a theft from the back of his truck. Taken was a large cooler, valued at $300, and a Hummingbird fish finder valued at $700.

Money thief

A clerk at the Days Inn, 2107 Cornell, left the front desk Thursday night to deliver towels to a room. In the short time the clerk was gone, someone came in, opened the cash register and took $100. Video shows the thief taking the money and the case is under investigation.

