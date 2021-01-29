Police blotter: $50K in tools stolen; aggravated DUI; passed out in parking lot; meds missing; Car egged, buttered, floured

Butte police reports
Tools valued at $50K
A semi-type trailer with two large heavy containers of tools was stolen from a lot at Baker Auto, 521 Cobban.
According to a Thursday report, Billings police were able to locate the trailer at a Billings location, but not the tools.
The tools are valued at $50,000.
Aggravated DUI
While patrolling in the 800 block of Centennial Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Friday, an officer witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The officer pulled the vehicle over for traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-mile per hour zone. It was determined that the driver, Meghan Elliott McCahill, 38, of Butte was driving under the influence.
McCahill was brought to the Butte Detention Center where she tested over twice the legal limit. She was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated DUI.
Several warrants
On Thursday afternoon, an officer near the Butte Law Enforcement Building noticed Veronica Marie LaSell, 42, of Butte in the area.
The officer knew LaSell had several warrants for her arrest out of Butte City Court.
She was placed under arrest for five misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants and one Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
Off to jail
Police officers called an ambulance after they found Kent Bowman, 26, of Butte passed out in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Iron Street.
At first, Bowman was unresponsive, but then he woke up and was belligerent with the ambulance crew. He finally settled down and agreed to be transported, but then kicked the door opened and tried to flee.
Rather than going to the hospital, Bowman was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and taken to the Butte Detention.
Medication missing
Because it was cold outside, a woman living in the 400 block of North Wyoming Street let a homeless woman stay with her last Sunday night because she had no place else to go. When she woke up Monday morning, the houseguest was gone and so was the woman’s medication.
Damaged mail boxes
It was reported Tuesday that a group of mail boxes on Basin Creek Road was damaged sometime between last Saturday and Monday.
Car egged, buttered, floured
Just before noon Wednesday, a woman living in the 1900 block of Roberts had her car vandalized sometime between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Shaving cream covered the car, along with eggs, butter, flour, and glitter. There was also a potato in the exhaust and the air was taken out of two tires
Flat tire
A man had a flat tire on Beef Trail Road Thursday morning and a Good Samaritan who lives nearby loaned the man an air compressor and asked him to return it when he was done. He didn’t. Police believe they know who took it and will be talking to him soon.
Generator gone
It was reported Thursday morning that someone took a 5500 generator off the back porch of a residence in the 2600 block of Hancock Street.
Items taken
A man staying at the Comfort Inn, 2100 Cornell, reported at 1 p.m. Thursday a theft from the back of his truck. Taken was a large cooler, valued at $300, and a Hummingbird fish finder valued at $700.
Money thief
A clerk at the Days Inn, 2107 Cornell, left the front desk Thursday night to deliver towels to a room. In the short time the clerk was gone, someone came in, opened the cash register and took $100. Video shows the thief taking the money and the case is under investigation.