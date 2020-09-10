Polaris teacher named Montana Teacher of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kristi Borge, a K-8 teacher from Polaris, was named the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year on Thursday by the Office of Public Instruction.

Borge, who teaches all grade levels and subjects to 11 students in a one-room, schoolhouse in the Beaverhead County town, was selected from among three other finalists.

She said that the award was a great honor for her but emphasized that it was reflection of the work done not just by her but by countless educators in rural communities throughout the state.

“I view this award less as an individual but as a collective achievement,” Borge said. “It’s an honor for all of the rural schoolteachers like me who are teaching multiple school levels and wearing so many hats.”

For all of the effort that Borge puts into her in-class instruction, it is perhaps her dedication to her students outside of school that is most noteworthy. After school ends, Borge can often be found attending her students' extracurricular activities from ski races to 4H events and basketball games.

This commitment to her students beyond the school day reflects her philosophy that it is strong relationships that ultimately foster the best academic growth for students.