Plenty of local business licenses approved in 2021

More than 200 new businesses filed for a license in 2021 with the Butte-Silver Bow County’s Treasurer’s Office.

The bulk of the businesses are based right here in Butte, but more than 40 Montana companies filed in 2021, too, from as close as Anaconda to as far away as Billings.

In all, 17 out-of-state business licenses were issued for businesses in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Construction businesses topped the list. Nearly 40 in all got licenses last year. A few more roofers applied as well.

Some of the businesses have unique names such as Exotic Peach, Flying Needle or Karma Korner. Still, seven businesses went with the “tried and true” and have Montana in the title. Two businesses included Butte in their name.

Featured below is a complete list. According to Maliena Bumgarner, a tax and license clerk for Butte-Silver Bow, most of these businesses are, indeed, new. Others, however, may look familiar, only because these businesses have renewed licenses.

A to F

Abigail St. Lawrence, Attorney at Law. P.C., 125 W. Granite St.

Ace Roofing, 10 Shawnee Way, Bozeman

Affordable Gas Solutions, 2715 Phillips St.

Alco Repairs & Resources, 901 W. Quartz St.

All About You Handyman Services, 961 N. Main St.

A Lucker LLC, 16 N. Montana St.

All State Sign Group Inc., 5907 2nd Ave., North, Great Falls

All Taped Up, 19 Pioneer, Dillon

Ameresco Inc., 111 Speen St., Framingham, Massachusetts

American Auto Company LLC, 3000 Harrison Ave.

American Made Construction, 16 W. Galena St.

Apogee Gardens LLC, 123 N. Main St.

Asphalt Plus Inc., 425 Johnson Lane, Billings

Atlas Power Holding LLC, 200 Technology Way

Bar B Bar, 310 1st St., East, Whitehall

Beautiful Things on Broadway Real Estate LLC, 27 W. Broadway St.

Beauty by Kayla Picotte, 100 E. Broadway St.

Be Connected, 35 Penny Lane

Bee’s Crafts & Wood Burning, 841 W. Mercury St.

Bee’s Concrete Finishes, Snow Removal & More, 841 W. Mercury St.

Bellathia Psychiatry LLC, 271 Lily Meadows

Big E Pruning, 1721 Grand Ave.

Bill’s Floors, 28 Palmer St., Ramsay

Bluelake Web Services, 900 Terra Verde Drive

Blue Line Contracting, 3338 Kennedy St.

Bluestream Professional Services, 3305 Highway 60 West, Faribult, Minnesota

Brad Conway Construction LLC, 1941 Oregon Ave.

Bright Beginnings Childcare LLC, 3400 Hill

Brooke Refrigerator & Heating, P.O. Box 146

Brown Enterprises, 963 Stagecoach Rd.

Built It Best LLC, 3609 Oregon Ave.

Butte Blackjack Operating LLC, 1401 N. Idaho St.

Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum St.

C&C Construction of Pacific N.W. UNC, 3925 Birdseye Road, Helena

Caddy Cottage, 17 N. Alabama St.

Carpus Construction, 702 E. 6th St.

Cheap Cars & Trucks, 3839 Harrison Ave.

Clarity Space Improvement Services, 1835 Oregon Ave.

Clearwater Federal Credit Union, 34 E. Granite St.

CMT Remodeling, 200 N. West St., Deer Lodge

Communication Resources LLC, 5340 Momont Rd., Missoula

Continental Divide Home Health Care, 3240 Edwards

Coolsy’s Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc., 145 S. State College Blvd., Brea, California

Copper City ISR, 2019 Utah Ave.

Copper Mountain Crafts LLC, 2426 Moulton St.

Cub Power, 1369 Harrison Ave.

Currency Solutions, 2127 Ottawa

Delunas Construction, 2762 S. Montana St.

Demo Pros LLC, 249 Montana Way, Ennis

Dig It Solution’s Inc., 6070 Greenfield Loop, Helena

Dilly Dally Dolly’s, 337 E. Park St.

Don Davis Construction Inc., 203 Prairie Dr.

Double B Construction LLC, 707 College Ave., Deer Lodge

Doppler Auto LLC, 501 E. Front St.

Dunnley Construction, 1019 5th St., Deer Lodge

Earthworks Landscape & Nursery, 6200 Highway 2

Earth Work Solution Inc., 2506 Little Powder River Rd., Gillette, Wyoming

Eirianwrites, 1825 LaFayette Ave.

Electrify America LLC, 122000 Browns Gulch Road

Elizabeth Lowney LCPC, 305 W. Mercury St.

Emma C Project Management, 2207 Harvard Ave.

Exotic Peach LLC, 122040 Nissler Rd.

Finn Construction, 815 13th St.

First Montana Productions, 2525 Harrison Ave.

Fleecer Mountain Home & Land Services, 2079 Seven Springs Road

Flying Needle, 565 Hobson

Freedom Empowerment Therapy LLC, 1959 Florida Ave.

From the Heart Creations, 2226 Elm St.

G to M

Gallatin Valley Signs, 400 E. Bryant St., Bozeman

Gold Property Group LLC, 2601 Floral Blvd.

Greenhouse LLC, 1250 Harrison Ave.

Green Line Lawn Care LLC, 24 Karly Drive, Anaconda

Greystone LLC, 119007 Battle Ridge Rd.

Grizzly Guard LLC, 104 N. Parkmont

Gruber Excavating Inc., 32 Bitterroot Lane

Guest House, 1919 Harvard Ave.

Guiding Light Mental Health PC, 501 E. Front St.

Handy’s Construction LLC, 223 Peru Flat

Hanson Builders, 12708 Highway 91, Divide

HC West LLC, 2825 Stockyard Road, Missoula

Headwater’s Contracting LLC, 1817 Thornton Ave.

Healing Lodge Counseling & Consulting Service, 1216 Schley Ave.

Health Services Montana, LLC, 3100 Harrison Ave.

Heath Contracting, 79 Toole St.

Higgins Heating & Cooling LLC, 6674 Maltese Lane, Bozeman

High Mountain Heating & Air Inc., 410 Express Way, Missoula

High Traverse Builders Inc., 200 Jansma Lane, Manhattan

Honyocker Rentals Inc., 5919 Highway 41, Whitehall

House Keeping Maid Easy, 848 W. Silver St.

Huft Inc., 44 Lost Moose Bend Road, Whitehall

Imperium Tool & Instrument, Inc., 118 S. Parkmont

Integrity Roofing & Construction LLC, 296 Scorio Butte Road, Willard

Jaeger Construction & Design, 1540 A St.

Jake Masters Real Estate & Marketing, 739 N. Montana St.

Jay’s Handyman & Construction Service, 1917 Stuart Ave.

JCC Handyman & Contracting Services Inc., 1101 Nissen Lane, Dillon

Jeld LLP, 1255 Waterline Rd.

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Casino, 3703 Harrison Ave.

J.H. Link Remodeling, 612 S. 19th Ave., Yakima, Washington

JNJ Management LLC, 2407 Harrison Ave.

J-Tech LLC, 1018 Missoula Ave.

Just Listen To It, 739 N. Montana St.

K&K Metal Works, 119005 Juniper Acres Rd.

Karma Korner, 1635 Harrison Ave.

Kelli’s Designs Co., 2909 Gregson St.

Kent Sweet Inspections Inc., 4305 Wild Eagle Terrace, Reno, Nevada

Kevin Nordahl Construction, 3650 Nordahl Dr., Helena

K-Nails Spa, 3703 Harrison Ave.

Kobe Steak & Sushi LLC, 2121 Amherst Ave.

Landing Recovery Peer Support, 1071 Beef Trail Rd.

Laird Collectables, 1467 Sunrise

La Sirena LLC, 815 N. Western Ave.

Lea F Images, 3202 S. Colorado St.

Leaf and Shroom LLC, 215 W. 5th St., Anaconda

Legacy Services LLC, 1223 Steele St.

Lookout Guy, 1132½ Farrell St.

Lorengo Contracting LLC, 327 Fairview, Anaconda

Lost River Properties, 10671 Treeline Court, Boise, Idaho

Martel Construction Inc., 1203 S. Church Ave., Bozeman

Mascott Equipment Company Inc., 435 NE Hancock, Portland, Oregon

Meadowlark Digital, 5241 Keir Lane, Helena

Measure Up Handy Man Service, 71 Rodeo Drive

Michels Pipeline, 817 Main St., Brownsville, Wisconsin

Mick Construction LLC, 455 Haggin View Rd., Ramsay

Mining City Counseling Services, 400 W. Park St.

MK III LLC, 1239 Grizzly Trail

MQs Inc., 3253 U.S. Highway 93 North, Stevensville

Mr. Fish’s Firearms LLC, 501 S. Colorado St.

Mr. Handley, 8 W. Park St.

Montana Construction & Consulting Inc., 5540 Rainbow Dr., Helena

Montana Contracting & Consulting, 8 S. Montana St.

Montana Design Company, 2926 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

Montana Movie Travel LLC, 1817 Thornton Ave.

Montana Outdoors Adventures, 62 W. Broadway St.

Montana Precision Rifles LLC, 1125 Hobson Ave.

Montana Structure Design & Build LLC, 130 N. Main St.

Moore Inspections LLC, 1830 Howard St.

Morales Artistic Wrought Iron LLC, 1710 W. Linden St., Phoenix, Arizona

Mountain Construction & Consulting Inc., 2017 Harrison Ave.

Mountain Media Blasting LLC, 3208 State St.

N to S

Native Rod Company, 2255 Center Drive

Northwest Mountain Appraisal Group LLC, 3454 Wharton St.

Nova Health, 3545 Harrison Ave.

Ohana Island Grinds, 120 Winkey Way

OIR Antonio’s Photography, 429 W. Iron St.

On the Hook Fish & Chips LLC, 3717 Cherrywood West Loop, Laramie, Wyoming

Patriot Construction, 1601 Gaylord St.

Personal Development LLC, 305 W. Mercury St.

Pickett Construction LLC, 9 Lexington Terrace

Pitt Casting & Supply, 315 W. Daly St.

Poppy Amber Counseling, 305 W. Mercury St.

Premier Choice Denture & Implant Center, 800 W. Platinum St.

QRS Signs, 317 N. Main St., Boulder

Radiance Skincare & Waxing, 700 E. Front St.

Raybold Construction, 3314 Mantle St.

R.C. Scott Enterprises LLC, 310 2nd Ave., NW, Choteau

RDO Equipment Company, 257 Laura Louise Lane, Bozeman

Red Mountain Construction, 1901 Majors St.

Renewitco LLC, 4 9th St., Livingston

Renovation By Design, 931 Utah Ave.

Reve Exteriors LLC, 800 Kensington Ave., Missoula

Rez-Neck Construction & Repair LLC, 50 W. Broadway

Richard Joseph Construction Inc., 1325 Airmotive Way, Reno, Nevada

Roaming Red Head Consulting Inc., 16 N. Montana St.

Rocky Mountain Drain Rescue, 1704 Ogden, Anaconda

Rocky Mountain Roofing, 44 Antler Lane, Toston

Ron Fournier Painting, 2301 S. Main St.

Roofing Center, 190 Skyway

Sacred Birth Doula Services LLC, 1009 W. Platinum St.

Satya Yoga Therapy & Ayurveda LLC, 2713 Harvard Ave.

Scapeshift LLC, 3025 Eagle St.

Shadow Services, 517 W. Daly St.

Shawna Schrapps, 3009 Goodwin St.

Shebrews Coffee LLC, 1759 S. Montana St.

Shelby Carver Real Estate LLC, 1554 Harrison Ave.

Showcase Contracting LLC, 1610 Raiders Way, Henderson, Nevada

Signature Solutions & Design, 517 W. Daly St.

Sign Products, 1425 Monad Rd., Billings

SK Landscape Sprinklers Construction, 2900 Hecla

Small Jobs Handy, 66 W. Park St.

Strande Construction LLC, 1110 E. 5th St., Anaconda

Sunrise Nutritional Therapy, 2280 Skyway Ave.

Superior Concrete Fence of Texas, Inc., 1203 Raider Dr., Euless, Texas

Synergy Medical Systems, 28050 SW Boberg Rd., Wisonville, Oregon

Taylor Bradley Roofing & Construction, 750 Dewey Blvd.

Templar Construction & Building, 2040 Aberdeen St.

Teri’s Solutions, 1236 Farrell St.

Timber Ridge Services, 800 Dawson Loop Road, Ramsay

TK Summit LLC, 217 Lyndale Lane

Turney Repair & Towing LLC, 2801 Montana St.

Uptown Novelties, 101 W. Galena St.

Vargco LLC, 7029-5 Commonwealth Ave., Jacksonville, Florida

Victory Final Mile LLC, 3941 Wynne Ave.

Wall to Wall, 307 N. Washington St.

WDS Construction, 396 Waterloo Rd.

We Care Behavioral Health LLC, 130 N. Main St.

Willow Spur, 726 W. Daly St.

Yoga Cooperative, 14 S. Dakota St.

Z&C Contracting, 1706 Elm St.

Zapple Property Management, 4 E. Mullan, Kellogg, Idaho

