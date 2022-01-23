Plenty of local business licenses approved in 2021

More than 200 new businesses filed for a license in 2021 with the Butte-Silver Bow County’s Treasurer’s Office.
The bulk of the businesses are based right here in Butte, but more than 40 Montana companies filed in 2021, too, from as close as Anaconda to as far away as Billings.
In all, 17 out-of-state business licenses were issued for businesses in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Construction businesses topped the list. Nearly 40 in all got licenses last year. A few more roofers applied as well.
Some of the businesses have unique names such as Exotic Peach, Flying Needle or Karma Korner. Still, seven businesses went with the “tried and true” and have Montana in the title. Two businesses included Butte in their name.
Featured below is a complete list. According to Maliena Bumgarner, a tax and license clerk for Butte-Silver Bow, most of these businesses are, indeed, new. Others, however, may look familiar, only because these businesses have renewed licenses.
A to F
Abigail St. Lawrence, Attorney at Law. P.C., 125 W. Granite St.
Ace Roofing, 10 Shawnee Way, Bozeman
Affordable Gas Solutions, 2715 Phillips St.
Alco Repairs & Resources, 901 W. Quartz St.
All About You Handyman Services, 961 N. Main St.
A Lucker LLC, 16 N. Montana St.
All State Sign Group Inc., 5907 2nd Ave., North, Great Falls
All Taped Up, 19 Pioneer, Dillon
Ameresco Inc., 111 Speen St., Framingham, Massachusetts
American Auto Company LLC, 3000 Harrison Ave.
American Made Construction, 16 W. Galena St.
Apogee Gardens LLC, 123 N. Main St.
Asphalt Plus Inc., 425 Johnson Lane, Billings
Atlas Power Holding LLC, 200 Technology Way
Bar B Bar, 310 1st St., East, Whitehall
Beautiful Things on Broadway Real Estate LLC, 27 W. Broadway St.
Beauty by Kayla Picotte, 100 E. Broadway St.
Be Connected, 35 Penny Lane
Bee’s Crafts & Wood Burning, 841 W. Mercury St.
Bee’s Concrete Finishes, Snow Removal & More, 841 W. Mercury St.
Bellathia Psychiatry LLC, 271 Lily Meadows
Big E Pruning, 1721 Grand Ave.
Bill’s Floors, 28 Palmer St., Ramsay
Bluelake Web Services, 900 Terra Verde Drive
Blue Line Contracting, 3338 Kennedy St.
Bluestream Professional Services, 3305 Highway 60 West, Faribult, Minnesota
Brad Conway Construction LLC, 1941 Oregon Ave.
Bright Beginnings Childcare LLC, 3400 Hill
Brooke Refrigerator & Heating, P.O. Box 146
Brown Enterprises, 963 Stagecoach Rd.
Built It Best LLC, 3609 Oregon Ave.
Butte Blackjack Operating LLC, 1401 N. Idaho St.
Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum St.
C&C Construction of Pacific N.W. UNC, 3925 Birdseye Road, Helena
Caddy Cottage, 17 N. Alabama St.
Carpus Construction, 702 E. 6th St.
Cheap Cars & Trucks, 3839 Harrison Ave.
Clarity Space Improvement Services, 1835 Oregon Ave.
Clearwater Federal Credit Union, 34 E. Granite St.
CMT Remodeling, 200 N. West St., Deer Lodge
Communication Resources LLC, 5340 Momont Rd., Missoula
Continental Divide Home Health Care, 3240 Edwards
Coolsy’s Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc., 145 S. State College Blvd., Brea, California
Copper City ISR, 2019 Utah Ave.
Copper Mountain Crafts LLC, 2426 Moulton St.
Cub Power, 1369 Harrison Ave.
Currency Solutions, 2127 Ottawa
Delunas Construction, 2762 S. Montana St.
Demo Pros LLC, 249 Montana Way, Ennis
Dig It Solution’s Inc., 6070 Greenfield Loop, Helena
Dilly Dally Dolly’s, 337 E. Park St.
Don Davis Construction Inc., 203 Prairie Dr.
Double B Construction LLC, 707 College Ave., Deer Lodge
Doppler Auto LLC, 501 E. Front St.
Dunnley Construction, 1019 5th St., Deer Lodge
Earthworks Landscape & Nursery, 6200 Highway 2
Earth Work Solution Inc., 2506 Little Powder River Rd., Gillette, Wyoming
Eirianwrites, 1825 LaFayette Ave.
Electrify America LLC, 122000 Browns Gulch Road
Elizabeth Lowney LCPC, 305 W. Mercury St.
Emma C Project Management, 2207 Harvard Ave.
Exotic Peach LLC, 122040 Nissler Rd.
Finn Construction, 815 13th St.
First Montana Productions, 2525 Harrison Ave.
Fleecer Mountain Home & Land Services, 2079 Seven Springs Road
Flying Needle, 565 Hobson
Freedom Empowerment Therapy LLC, 1959 Florida Ave.
From the Heart Creations, 2226 Elm St.
G to M
Gallatin Valley Signs, 400 E. Bryant St., Bozeman
Gold Property Group LLC, 2601 Floral Blvd.
Greenhouse LLC, 1250 Harrison Ave.
Green Line Lawn Care LLC, 24 Karly Drive, Anaconda
Greystone LLC, 119007 Battle Ridge Rd.
Grizzly Guard LLC, 104 N. Parkmont
Gruber Excavating Inc., 32 Bitterroot Lane
Guest House, 1919 Harvard Ave.
Guiding Light Mental Health PC, 501 E. Front St.
Handy’s Construction LLC, 223 Peru Flat
Hanson Builders, 12708 Highway 91, Divide
HC West LLC, 2825 Stockyard Road, Missoula
Headwater’s Contracting LLC, 1817 Thornton Ave.
Healing Lodge Counseling & Consulting Service, 1216 Schley Ave.
Health Services Montana, LLC, 3100 Harrison Ave.
Heath Contracting, 79 Toole St.
Higgins Heating & Cooling LLC, 6674 Maltese Lane, Bozeman
High Mountain Heating & Air Inc., 410 Express Way, Missoula
High Traverse Builders Inc., 200 Jansma Lane, Manhattan
Honyocker Rentals Inc., 5919 Highway 41, Whitehall
House Keeping Maid Easy, 848 W. Silver St.
Huft Inc., 44 Lost Moose Bend Road, Whitehall
Imperium Tool & Instrument, Inc., 118 S. Parkmont
Integrity Roofing & Construction LLC, 296 Scorio Butte Road, Willard
Jaeger Construction & Design, 1540 A St.
Jake Masters Real Estate & Marketing, 739 N. Montana St.
Jay’s Handyman & Construction Service, 1917 Stuart Ave.
JCC Handyman & Contracting Services Inc., 1101 Nissen Lane, Dillon
Jeld LLP, 1255 Waterline Rd.
Jersey’s Sports Bar & Casino, 3703 Harrison Ave.
J.H. Link Remodeling, 612 S. 19th Ave., Yakima, Washington
JNJ Management LLC, 2407 Harrison Ave.
J-Tech LLC, 1018 Missoula Ave.
Just Listen To It, 739 N. Montana St.
K&K Metal Works, 119005 Juniper Acres Rd.
Karma Korner, 1635 Harrison Ave.
Kelli’s Designs Co., 2909 Gregson St.
Kent Sweet Inspections Inc., 4305 Wild Eagle Terrace, Reno, Nevada
Kevin Nordahl Construction, 3650 Nordahl Dr., Helena
K-Nails Spa, 3703 Harrison Ave.
Kobe Steak & Sushi LLC, 2121 Amherst Ave.
Landing Recovery Peer Support, 1071 Beef Trail Rd.
Laird Collectables, 1467 Sunrise
La Sirena LLC, 815 N. Western Ave.
Lea F Images, 3202 S. Colorado St.
Leaf and Shroom LLC, 215 W. 5th St., Anaconda
Legacy Services LLC, 1223 Steele St.
Lookout Guy, 1132½ Farrell St.
Lorengo Contracting LLC, 327 Fairview, Anaconda
Lost River Properties, 10671 Treeline Court, Boise, Idaho
Martel Construction Inc., 1203 S. Church Ave., Bozeman
Mascott Equipment Company Inc., 435 NE Hancock, Portland, Oregon
Meadowlark Digital, 5241 Keir Lane, Helena
Measure Up Handy Man Service, 71 Rodeo Drive
Michels Pipeline, 817 Main St., Brownsville, Wisconsin
Mick Construction LLC, 455 Haggin View Rd., Ramsay
Mining City Counseling Services, 400 W. Park St.
MK III LLC, 1239 Grizzly Trail
MQs Inc., 3253 U.S. Highway 93 North, Stevensville
Mr. Fish’s Firearms LLC, 501 S. Colorado St.
Mr. Handley, 8 W. Park St.
Montana Construction & Consulting Inc., 5540 Rainbow Dr., Helena
Montana Contracting & Consulting, 8 S. Montana St.
Montana Design Company, 2926 Elizabeth Warren Ave.
Montana Movie Travel LLC, 1817 Thornton Ave.
Montana Outdoors Adventures, 62 W. Broadway St.
Montana Precision Rifles LLC, 1125 Hobson Ave.
Montana Structure Design & Build LLC, 130 N. Main St.
Moore Inspections LLC, 1830 Howard St.
Morales Artistic Wrought Iron LLC, 1710 W. Linden St., Phoenix, Arizona
Mountain Construction & Consulting Inc., 2017 Harrison Ave.
Mountain Media Blasting LLC, 3208 State St.
N to S
Native Rod Company, 2255 Center Drive
Northwest Mountain Appraisal Group LLC, 3454 Wharton St.
Nova Health, 3545 Harrison Ave.
Ohana Island Grinds, 120 Winkey Way
OIR Antonio’s Photography, 429 W. Iron St.
On the Hook Fish & Chips LLC, 3717 Cherrywood West Loop, Laramie, Wyoming
Patriot Construction, 1601 Gaylord St.
Personal Development LLC, 305 W. Mercury St.
Pickett Construction LLC, 9 Lexington Terrace
Pitt Casting & Supply, 315 W. Daly St.
Poppy Amber Counseling, 305 W. Mercury St.
Premier Choice Denture & Implant Center, 800 W. Platinum St.
QRS Signs, 317 N. Main St., Boulder
Radiance Skincare & Waxing, 700 E. Front St.
Raybold Construction, 3314 Mantle St.
R.C. Scott Enterprises LLC, 310 2nd Ave., NW, Choteau
RDO Equipment Company, 257 Laura Louise Lane, Bozeman
Red Mountain Construction, 1901 Majors St.
Renewitco LLC, 4 9th St., Livingston
Renovation By Design, 931 Utah Ave.
Reve Exteriors LLC, 800 Kensington Ave., Missoula
Rez-Neck Construction & Repair LLC, 50 W. Broadway
Richard Joseph Construction Inc., 1325 Airmotive Way, Reno, Nevada
Roaming Red Head Consulting Inc., 16 N. Montana St.
Rocky Mountain Drain Rescue, 1704 Ogden, Anaconda
Rocky Mountain Roofing, 44 Antler Lane, Toston
Ron Fournier Painting, 2301 S. Main St.
Roofing Center, 190 Skyway
Sacred Birth Doula Services LLC, 1009 W. Platinum St.
Satya Yoga Therapy & Ayurveda LLC, 2713 Harvard Ave.
Scapeshift LLC, 3025 Eagle St.
Shadow Services, 517 W. Daly St.
Shawna Schrapps, 3009 Goodwin St.
Shebrews Coffee LLC, 1759 S. Montana St.
Shelby Carver Real Estate LLC, 1554 Harrison Ave.
Showcase Contracting LLC, 1610 Raiders Way, Henderson, Nevada
Signature Solutions & Design, 517 W. Daly St.
Sign Products, 1425 Monad Rd., Billings
SK Landscape Sprinklers Construction, 2900 Hecla
Small Jobs Handy, 66 W. Park St.
Strande Construction LLC, 1110 E. 5th St., Anaconda
Sunrise Nutritional Therapy, 2280 Skyway Ave.
Superior Concrete Fence of Texas, Inc., 1203 Raider Dr., Euless, Texas
Synergy Medical Systems, 28050 SW Boberg Rd., Wisonville, Oregon
Taylor Bradley Roofing & Construction, 750 Dewey Blvd.
Templar Construction & Building, 2040 Aberdeen St.
Teri’s Solutions, 1236 Farrell St.
Timber Ridge Services, 800 Dawson Loop Road, Ramsay
TK Summit LLC, 217 Lyndale Lane
Turney Repair & Towing LLC, 2801 Montana St.
Uptown Novelties, 101 W. Galena St.
Vargco LLC, 7029-5 Commonwealth Ave., Jacksonville, Florida
Victory Final Mile LLC, 3941 Wynne Ave.
Wall to Wall, 307 N. Washington St.
WDS Construction, 396 Waterloo Rd.
We Care Behavioral Health LLC, 130 N. Main St.
Willow Spur, 726 W. Daly St.
Yoga Cooperative, 14 S. Dakota St.
Z&C Contracting, 1706 Elm St.
Zapple Property Management, 4 E. Mullan, Kellogg, Idaho