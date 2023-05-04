Most of us are at least vaguely familiar with this problem but it really hit the Rev. Patrick Beretta two weeks ago.

“I was doing some remodeling at the rectory and we came across a lot of stuff, including some medication that they had even before I came on board, and it really shocked me that this was still available,” said Beretta, a Catholic priest in Butte since 2012.

“Some of it was dangerous. Some of them were opioids,” he said. “It really shocked me that we keep all these stashes of dangerous medications and we have to remind people to get rid of them.”

Beretta called Dr. Shawna Yates, a physician and CEO of Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and together they penned a letter urging people to remove the hidden danger of prescription drugs, especially from the reach of kids and teenagers.

The Montana Standard ran the letter online and in print editions today, and the plea follows “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on April 22.

“We all have a responsibility to keep our children safe,” the letter says. “We appeal to you to please empty your cabinets of unused medication and discard them safely. Now is the time to do it. Next week, tragically, may be too late.”

Ten others in Butte signed on to the plea, including three physicians, St. James CEO Jay Doyle, Sheriff Ed Lester and top school administrators and county officials (see the letter on Page A4).

Yates and Beretta discussed the problem in more detail with The Montana Standard this week.

“When you look at the research, it says about 12% to 15% of teens have tried a prescription medication that comes from a family member,” Yates said. “When you go deeper into it and ask, ‘Where did you get a medication you tried?’ 46% say it came from a friend or a relative.”

Adults with addictions get into others’ medications too, but youth often discover them through curiosity.

“Teenagers are at high risk for experimenting and for self-medicating for whatever reason they’re struggling with,” Yates said. “They are taking pharmaceutical prescription medications, controlled and uncontrolled, to help them sleep, to feel better, to help them control anxiety, to help them treat both emotional pain and physical pain. I think this is a big, big problem.”

The Butte-Silver Bow 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment released in late March lists mental health and substance abuse as the top two health issues in the county.

The assessment is done every three years and is based on 400 surveys with people in the community. Each survey had more than 100 questions and entailed 20- to 25-minute interviews.

Many teens wrestle with anxiety or other mental health issues and try “to control their emotions or feel different emotions than they’re experiencing so they look for a lot of different means to try to escape,” Yates said.

That includes taking drugs prescribed for others. Some can become habit-forming quickly. They include benzodiazepines used to treat anxiety such as Xanax, Klonopin and Ativan, and attention-deficit drugs such as Adderall, Concerta and Dexedrine.

Prescribed opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone can be extremely addictive. They can make some people instantly feel euphoric and relaxed.

“If your brain chemistry likes it and it turns those bells and whistles on, I think addiction can start with the first dose,” Yates said.

Fentanyl is also an opioid, an extremely powerful one killing Americans by the tens of thousands. The epidemic is being fueled in large part by Mexican cartels funneling pills — some looking like legitimate prescription drugs — into the U.S.

Beretta and county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher formed a “community action team” to combat the fentanyl epidemic locally. They launched a website — keepbuttesafe.com — with information, resources and video testimonials. With financial help from the Town Pump Foundation, they have run “one pill can kill” ads for months on radio, television, newspapers, billboards and social media.

The fentanyl and prescription drug problems overlap since they’re often tied to or rooted in substance abuse and mental health issues.

There have been seven fentanyl-related deaths in Butte-Silver Bow over the past year, according to the action team, and Beretta said he knows about another drug-related death.

“I know for a fact of people that are trying to make a family member or a friend feel better and going back to their medicine cabinet and readying some things that only a doctor prescribes,” he said.

“I know of a tragedy that took place in town as a result of that practice, where a family member hoping to make someone feel better caused a tragedy by providing prescription medicine that that person absolutely should not have had,” he said.

Beretta and Yates say it is best practice to keep prescription medications in a locked container and only keep those you are actively taking. The safest way to dispose them is putting them in receptacles designed just for that purpose.

In Butte, they are located in the lobby of the law enforcement building, the Community Health Center pharmacy, the inpatient pharmacy at St. James and at several other pharmacies.

Flushing them down the toilet was thought to be harmless years ago but Yates said prescription medications in water supplies were being detected.

“That’s one of the primary reasons that we don’t want people flushing any pharmaceuticals meds into the drains,” she said.