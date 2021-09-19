Plaza plans take shape for Praxis Center

Like many major capital projects, the timeline for construction and completion of the planned $36 million Praxis Center in Butte has been pushed back a few times.
When plans for the high-tech, medical simulation training center were announced in March 2018, there was hope construction would start in early 2019 and doors would open in 2020.
Turning plans and promises for a new economic gem and development driver in Uptown Butte — likely the biggest in years — have been challenging, and raising capital and completing other parts of the puzzle were slowed further by the COVID pandemic.
But Praxis CEO Ray Rogers and other big backers, including Bill Markovich Jr. — one of Butte’s biggest private developers — say progress is picking up and the project is getting much closer to reality.
So, it appears, are their hopes of establishing an adjacent plaza and courtyard area. They say it will create an enticing entrance to the planned Praxis building and give everyone an outdoor gathering place and much-needed green space in Uptown Butte.
Part of that plan is closing off the one-block section of Wyoming Street from Park to Galena to traffic, and despite recent pushback from a few area business owners, assurances of continued access to an alley and utilities seem to have quelled most of it.
It’s an important part of the Praxis plan for many reasons, proponents say, but the street closure needs an OK from the Council of Commissioners. Their approval is a process, too, and it could be several more weeks before it is finalized.
When commissioners first took it up a few weeks ago, Markovich was there to pitch the courtyard plaza and overall project. Praxis is the brainchild of Rogers and the late Pat Dudley, and they worked on it for a decade before announcing plans in 2018.
Markovich says he’s been right there with them.
“This process has evolved and been organized at an exceptional level — a difficult project, non-typical project,” Markovich told commissioners. “There is so much money in the infrastructure inside this building, it’s difficult to convert that building into anything else without losing a lot of the investment, so it’s been slower than anyone wanted it to be.”
But they’re now “on the edge of some major milestones,” he said, with fine-tuned designs and Rogers in the homestretch of funding efforts.
“The courtyard on Wyoming Street will add so much to Uptown and it’s not limited to the Praxis people,” Markovich said. “It will be available for the general public to use and benefit from. Hopefully Praxis goes forward and every one of those neighbors will benefit highly from the development and construction of Praxis.”
PROJECT UPDATE
If plans are realized, the center would be built at the corner of Arizona and Park streets and provide high-tech medical simulation training for rural health care practitioners.
It would create about 50 full-time jobs with another 25 or so hired part-time, including people to act as patients in simulation scenarios. They plan to train 5,000 healthcare workers annually through on-site and digital learning strategies.
That also means 5,000 visitors a year, most spending three to four days in Butte. The overall local economic impact, according to an independent analysis by Bozeman-based Circle Analytics, will be $32 million a year.
“The project will make a significant economic impact on this community and we believe it will play an important role in the revitalization of Uptown,” Rogers told commissioners a few weeks ago.
Rogers said last fall that $12.1 million had been secured in start-up and equity financing, grant support and low-interest economic security financing. Florida-based CAE Healthcare, a global leader in simulation training and manufacturing, provided some of the equity financing and has agreed to operate the facility once it’s up and running.
All the legal work necessary to raise additional funds was recently completed, Rogers said, and “We are actively raising the remaining money required to finalize the project.”
“We anticipate that we will have that funding by the end of the fall, but it could run into early 2022,” he told The Montana Standard this week. “We hope to break ground and be in construction sometime in 2022.”
With a $730,000 guarantee from the county’s Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority, investors purchased the land for the center in 2019. The site includes an old gas station and pizza place that will be torn down.
The county gave the center an empty lot at the southwest corner of Park and Wyoming Street so it could be used as a courtyard. But the end goal was closing off Wyoming Street, too, from Park to Galena.
THE PLAZA PLAN
If the portion of Wyoming Street is closed off, it would become a public space connecting Park and Galena where people could mix and mingle and walk outdoors. Some of the walking area might be laden with bricks to enhance the area’s feel and appeal.
A row of trees could run close to the center with another row on what is now the western edge of Wyoming Street. The former empty lot would be grass, and throughout the area, there could be other vegetation and possibly some fixed features like gazebos and park benches.
Rogers says there are some practical and logistical considerations behind the street closure.
It would allow the footprint of the building to be shifted as far west as possible without interfering with utilities running under Wyoming Street, he said. Doing that would allow room for future expansion of the building to the east.
Although there would be no through vehicle traffic, a dead-end alley off of Wyoming that runs between buildings on Park and Galena would remain open and accessible for property owners, Rogers said.
They could get vehicles into the alley and the entire area would be accessible to fire and rescue vehicles and utility trucks. Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Director, said water and sewer lines won’t be impacted and neither will gas or electric utilities.
SOME INITIAL PUSHBACK
A few property owners expressed concerns about the plan, including Frank Butori and Robert Edwards. Butori operates Butori Collision Center in south Butte but also owns seven apartments connected to the Uptown alley. Edwards is a manager at Silver Bow Properties, which is on Park Street and connects to the alley.
Edwards objected to the loss of several parallel parking spaces on Wyoming Street and had questions about stormwater management. But when speaking before council recently, he stressed concerns about the alley, saying he needed to keep access to three work doors.
Butori was also concerned about alley access, so at the request of Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw, Markovich agreed to explain things at the site one afternoon. Butori and Edwards showed, as did Neary, Shaw and Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director.
Markovich explained how alley access would be maintained, and this week, Butori told the Standard he was satisfied it would be. He still had questions about water runoff and a few other things, but said, “I think everything can be worked out if everyone works together.”
County officials said Edwards was now OK on the access issue, too. The Standard left a voicemail at Silver Bow Properties seeking comment from him.
A few commissioners, citing area residents and business owners, also had questions about alley access and wanted assurances that if Praxis is not built, Wyoming would again be in Butte-Silver Bow hands and stay open.
Rogers says he would be glad to put all that in writing and county officials say it can be included in any development agreement with Praxis.
John Riordan, who was among commissioners with questions, said Thursday they have been addressed. He’s pleased alley access would be maintained and Wyoming would revert back to the county if Praxis is not built, among other things.
All of that can be put in writing before council signs off, Riordan said, but he likes the plan and is more hopeful Praxis will be built.
“It’s a big, big deal for Uptown Butte and for Butte itself,” he said. “They are going to run a lot of people through there and the hotels and motels are going to be busy. It’s going to be a big deal for the town.”
PART OF A BIGGER PICTURE
If plans go through, Rogers and many others believe the plaza and green space could be a cornerstone of the upcoming “Uptown Butte Master Plan.”
The plan will have specific priorities and actions to guide future growth and development of Uptown, and in turn, organizers say, stimulate investment in the area. It envisions new streetscapes, expanded sidewalks, and more lighting and landscaping, among other things.
A finalized plan is coming soon, Byrnes says, but it’s clear now that the planned Praxis plaza would include many of its elements. And that, she said, could quickly rub off on Galena Street and other nearby areas.
“This project is definitely the catalyst for getting this section of area developed in a way that meets our vision,” she said. “It would be a perfect demonstration project for what we could see.”
Shanna Adams, a co-owner of the Finlen Hotel and a leader in the Master Plan effort, pitched the plaza and Praxis in a recent missive to commissioners.
Once built, she wrote, “Praxis will have a massive, positive impact on Uptown and the surrounding community and may prove to be a catalyst project that spurs additional development and redevelopment Uptown.
“I trust that the planning, design and construction and implementation of the Praxis Center will be done in a thoughtful manner that holds the community and public interest at the forefront.”
With direction last week from the council’s Public Works Committee, County Attorney Eileen Joyce is drafting a resolution the council would have to pass to close Wyoming Street.
Shaw, the council chairwoman, said if approved by commissioners, the actual street closure would not occur until Praxis was a confirmed “go” and construction was ready to start. But she likes the potential.
“I wholeheartedly agree that it has the potential to revitalize a portion of Uptown that can only improve the corridor,” she said. “Closing part of Wyoming Street will allow a landscaped campus or plaza atmosphere creating a visual connection between their properties.”