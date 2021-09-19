Plaza plans take shape for Praxis Center

It’s an important part of the Praxis plan for many reasons, proponents say, but the street closure needs an OK from the Council of Commissioners. Their approval is a process, too, and it could be several more weeks before it is finalized.

When commissioners first took it up a few weeks ago, Markovich was there to pitch the courtyard plaza and overall project. Praxis is the brainchild of Rogers and the late Pat Dudley, and they worked on it for a decade before announcing plans in 2018.

Markovich says he’s been right there with them.

“This process has evolved and been organized at an exceptional level — a difficult project, non-typical project,” Markovich told commissioners. “There is so much money in the infrastructure inside this building, it’s difficult to convert that building into anything else without losing a lot of the investment, so it’s been slower than anyone wanted it to be.”

But they’re now “on the edge of some major milestones,” he said, with fine-tuned designs and Rogers in the homestretch of funding efforts.