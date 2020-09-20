Plans set for next year to construct sections of Silver Bow Creek Greenway Trail

Land deals at work will potentially add about three more miles to the Silver Bow Creek Greenway Trail connecting Butte and Opportunity.
The planned trail will span 26 unbroken miles along the meandering Silver Bow Creek, which has suffered more than a century of pollution from mining operations in Butte and Anaconda.
Dori Skrukrud, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development coordinator, said the Greenway Trail project will not only clean up decades of mining waste, but connect the communities of Butte, Opportunity, Anaconda and Warm Springs.
Since remediation began in 1999, the Department of Environmental Quality has removed more than 4 million cubic yards of contaminated mining tailings from the floodplain.
Skrukrud said environmental degradation from over 100 years of mining pollution is the reason Silver Bow Creek hasn't been enjoyed until now.
Portions of the trail are already complete. Skrukrud said about eight miles of the trail are currently open in three disconnected segments, and two more sections could be added as early as next spring.
One of the sections set for construction next spring would begin at the eastern end of Durant Canyon, where the trail would then run along Silver Bow Creek through private property for about a mile to Fairmont Road.
Another segment would be built in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and would begin on Crackerville Road and run north through private and state-owned property, ending at Highway 1. This segment would add about two miles to the trail.
The project, part of the cleanup of the country’s largest Superfund complex, includes the creation of the Greenway Service District, a collaboration of Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow counties. The district, which includes representatives from both counties, is responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance and operation of the greenway along the creek.
Over the last few decades, the Greenway Trail has slowly been filled in and paved. The first segment, constructed in 2008, begins at the Whiskey Gulch Station on Santa Claus Road in Butte and runs westward along the creek to south of Rocker before continuing west to I-15 and then Silver Bow Station. This section includes several pedestrian bridges across Silver Bow Creek and a pedestrian underpass below a railroad bridge.
A shorter segment — about a mile long — was later added and it runs between the Silver Bow and Ramsay communities.
The most recent addition was in 2017 with the completion of the segment from Fairmont Road in Silver Bow County to Crackerville Road in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
The budget for the entire project is around $23.6 million. The money comes from grant allocations from a fund managed by the Natural Resource Damage Program. The fund was established by the state after its legal settlement with Atlantic Richfield Company in 1999.
Roughly $19 million have been spent on restoration efforts, access features, easements and trail construction along the creek corridor.
There are 18 miles of trail yet to be built. Once complete, the trail will be accessible for all people of all abilities.
Milo Manning, chairman of the Greenway Service District authority board and former planning director for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said the idea behind the Greenway Trail is to protect the remediation efforts along Silver Bow Creek. It would also provide recreation opportunities to area residents.
Manning said it was during his tenure as planning director that Anaconda saw its Superfund listing. He’s been involved with the development of the Greenway Trail for over 20 years.
“Initially, ARCO was supposed to buy up all the private property along Silver Bow Creek, so they could clean it up,” he said. “But a lot of people ... wouldn't give up their land. So we [the district] had to buy the properties or get the easements.”
He said the biggest delay has been getting access to private properties where the trail would cross.
He said the district has worked out easements with the various utilities, agencies, private landowners, and the railroads who own right-of-way or property along the creek and its floodplain. But a few more easements still have to be negotiated.
Manning said the district is working to settle a land transfer with the Petersen family, which owns the area between Durant Canyon and Fairmont Road. If successful, about a mile of trail would be added and would connect to the trail segment from Fairmont Road to Crackerville Road.
He said the group is also working with Butana Sands in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, to gain access through their property. This would extend the trail from Crackerville Road to Highway 1.
Recently, the district was close to purchasing 130 acres from the Ueland Ranch for $280,000. However, the deal was off the table after the district failed to get approval from both counties to sign off on the purchase.
“Our ordinance says that if we [the district] want to buy or sell property, we have to get concurrence from both counties,” Manning said.
But in July, Anaconda-Deer Lodge commissioners shot down the proposal to purchase the property, citing insufficient funds to complete the trail that would later burden citizens.
“The county commissioners in Anaconda felt that all the money for this project has been going to the Butte side, and they think there’s not enough money to finish the trail on the Anaconda side, which isn’t true,” Manning said. “When we started this project, we didn’t look at county lines. We looked at the creek as a whole.”
Now, the district is pursuing an easement to gain access through the Ueland Ranch. The negotiated price for the easement would be just as much as the purchase price, and this access would add just over a mile to the trail.
Aside from the current negotiations involving the Petersen Ranch, Butana Sands and the Ueland Ranch, Manning said the district has a few more easements and right-of-ways to settle.
He said he hopes the five-mile section through Durant Canyon will be completed soon, but the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is still cleaning that up.
“I’m pleased with what’s done so far,” said Manning, who is 83. “I would like to see it completed before I die.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.