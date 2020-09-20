Plans set for next year to construct sections of Silver Bow Creek Greenway Trail

Manning said the district is working to settle a land transfer with the Petersen family, which owns the area between Durant Canyon and Fairmont Road. If successful, about a mile of trail would be added and would connect to the trail segment from Fairmont Road to Crackerville Road.

He said the group is also working with Butana Sands in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, to gain access through their property. This would extend the trail from Crackerville Road to Highway 1.

Recently, the district was close to purchasing 130 acres from the Ueland Ranch for $280,000. However, the deal was off the table after the district failed to get approval from both counties to sign off on the purchase.

“Our ordinance says that if we [the district] want to buy or sell property, we have to get concurrence from both counties,” Manning said.

But in July, Anaconda-Deer Lodge commissioners shot down the proposal to purchase the property, citing insufficient funds to complete the trail that would later burden citizens.