Planning in works for Art in the Park, Smelterman's Day in Anaconda

Still, there are a couple of issues yet to be ironed out.

Johnston is not sure yet if officials will have to limit the crowd. Also, the beer garden and bandstand may have to be set up differently.

The chamber director doesn’t think that will pose a problem for vendors.

“Vendors are easier to space out, so social distancing won’t be an issue,” she explained.

Another mainstay in the works is the Smelterman’s Day Celebration, scheduled for Aug. 6-8.

Decades old, Smelterman’s Day is a celebration focused on not just the Anaconda Stack, but the people who helped build Anaconda.

The weekend will include a sidewalk sale, art walk, brew fest, and a “Tennis Shoe” Ball to be held at the Washoe Park tennis court.

“We’ll be encouraging people to dress up in their finest and wear tennis shoes,” explained Johnston.

Food and music will be sold throughout the weekend, which concludes with a parade and bus tours to the Anaconda Stack.

Johnston is feeling good about the return of Art in the Park and Smelterman’s Day. She is also looking forward to planning even more events.