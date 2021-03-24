Planning in works for Art in the Park, Smelterman's Day in Anaconda

Well finally — some good news to share.
Art in the Park is back on track and is set for July 16-18 at Anaconda’s Washoe Park.
The pandemic canceled last year’s event, but Anaconda officials, with fingers crossed, are confident this year’s event will go off without a hitch.
“Yes, it is happening,” said Mary Johnston, director of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chamber of Commerce.
Precautions will be taken. Hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the park.
The summer event, which is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum, is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. In the past, it has included more than 80 arts and crafts booths, a variety of ethnic foods, and musical guests.
ADLC Chief Executive Bill Everett is optimistic as well.
“I can’t absolutely guarantee it,” he said, “but things are headed in the right direction.”
For Everett, the most positive sign is Anaconda currently has no COVID-19 cases.
“The amount of vaccines given out so far has been phenomenal,” he shared.
Johnston said people are already making reservations at nearby motels and vendors are signing up.
Still, there are a couple of issues yet to be ironed out.
Johnston is not sure yet if officials will have to limit the crowd. Also, the beer garden and bandstand may have to be set up differently.
The chamber director doesn’t think that will pose a problem for vendors.
“Vendors are easier to space out, so social distancing won’t be an issue,” she explained.
Another mainstay in the works is the Smelterman’s Day Celebration, scheduled for Aug. 6-8.
Decades old, Smelterman’s Day is a celebration focused on not just the Anaconda Stack, but the people who helped build Anaconda.
The weekend will include a sidewalk sale, art walk, brew fest, and a “Tennis Shoe” Ball to be held at the Washoe Park tennis court.
“We’ll be encouraging people to dress up in their finest and wear tennis shoes,” explained Johnston.
Food and music will be sold throughout the weekend, which concludes with a parade and bus tours to the Anaconda Stack.
Johnston is feeling good about the return of Art in the Park and Smelterman’s Day. She is also looking forward to planning even more events.
“Once everyone is vaccinated, maybe things can get back to some kind of normalcy,” she said.