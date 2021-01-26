Plan to assess all Silver Bow County schools for soil contaminants revealed at community Superfund meeting

The Residential Metals Abatement Program is expanding to include all of Silver Bow County. At the EPA Region 8’s virtual community Superfund meeting for Butte on Monday, Jesse Schwarzrock, a Pioneer Technical Services engineer, laid out the basics for one of the expanded program’s important goals: assessing the soil of every school in the county for contaminants of concern.
“The important takeaway here is we want to get it done as quickly as possible, while also minimizing impact to the folks in the schools as much as we as we can,” Schwarzrock said.
The RMAP program, run by Butte Silver-Bow and paid for by Atlantic Richfield, hopes to assess, and, if necessary, abate the soils on every private and public school property in the county by the end of the 2021 summer break, according to Schwarzrock.
Areas designated as high-use like playgrounds will be held to the action levels the RMAP uses for residences. Most lawn areas will be designated as low-use areas, and subject to the higher action levels used for open space. This means that levels of 1,200 milligrams per kilogram for lead, 250 for arsenic, and 147 for mercury will warrant abatement in high-use areas like playgrounds.
The 2020 expansion of RMAP is required by the EPA’s amendment to the 2011 Unilateral Administrative Order.
Josh Bryson, liability manager for Atlantic Richfield, said the 2020 expansion will also include assessment of daycares, preschools, designated parks and other playgrounds, as well as address commercial properties with residential living spaces.
The expanded program also allows any residence in the county to sign up for RMAP assessment. Unlike in the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, RMAP will not actively seek participation of residents in the expanded area.
RMAP’s territory has expanded from 4,200 acres and 4,000 residential properties when it was first created to 8,000 homes when expanded in 2011. The new area will bring the entire territory to 135,000 acres, but the 2020 expansion only adds approximately 200 new residences, according to Bryson.
Bryson said a limited, snapshot sampling effort of the expanded area in 2018 didn’t find contaminants anywhere near the residential action level. The highest average level of lead and arsenic for the zones sampled were detected where the Blacktail Creek Trail meets Yale Avenue and Pinon Avenue, and even those were nowhere near the residential action levels, according to Bryson.
Still, that’s no guarantee there aren’t exceptions in the expanded area, Bryson said.
“The caveat is we would not be surprised that on instance or occasion that we go to these properties and sample, whether it be a school or a park or playground, that we find some contaminants that exceed the action levels. We had a recent incident in the Hillcrest neighborhood where a property utilized mine waste as backfill, for example. And there's nothing to say that that hasn't happened when these properties were being constructed or being leveled out prior to use as a school or park,” he said.
Bryson said participation is the limiting factor.
“One of the cruxes of the program, or one of the crutches of the program, is the fact that we don't always get a great amount of participation. So hopefully the community engagement plan and these different methodologies that we're rolling out to communicate with the community and keep you informed of what's going on will help us to get a little bit higher participation rate,” Bryson said.
Montana Tech professor Dave Hutchins asked, “Does the commitment remain to remediate every residence in the BPSOU and what is the current timeframe?”
Nikia Greene, project manager for EPA Region 8, responded that all BPSOU properties will be assessed and, if necessary, abated.
The timeframe is less clear.
It’s written in the BPSOU Consent Decree that as of its effective date on Nov. 16, 2020, the RMAP program in BPSOU must formally contact all property owners three times for assessment within 10 years. Cleanup of residential areas within the BPSOU is required within 20 years of that date.
That effort was in progress long before the consent decree was finalized.
The soil for approximately 800 properties still needs to be reevaluated at greater depth due to policy changes in 2011, in addition to approximately 800 properties that haven’t been evaluated at all, said Eric Hassler, director of the county’s Superfund Department.
It is required that 240 soil assessments are conducted annually within the BPSOU, and an additional 100 conducted in the expanded RMAP area or within the BPSOU, Hassler said.
Bryson acknowledged that hesitant landowners are an obstacle in gaining access to rental properties.
“So you can probably expect to see an invigorated community outreach program both through our community engagement plan and other mechanisms to let people know that the program is available to them, and let them know that we're actively pursuing access to complete environmental assessments and abatement. And if we're not able to get access, we actually have a mechanism now within the RMAP plan, and within our institutional controls, to get additional assistance from the EPA," Bryson said. “There are certain circumstances where you may have a recalcitrant landlord or recalcitrant owner, where there may be a tenant or child living there, that needs to be addressed. And if we're unable to get access through our standard means with three attempts from the RMAP program, then we will request that Nikia come in and assist us in getting legal access to that property.”
At Monday’s meeting, Dana Barnicoat, community outreach coordinator for EPA Region 8, and environmental justice coordinator Corbin Darling introduced the EPA’s new Environmental Justice Action Plan, completed in December.
The plan aims to identify vulnerable groups in the community — minority or low-income, for example — that may be facing disproportionate exposure to contaminants of concern, and provide outreach that gives these groups more voice in the Superfund decisions process and increases the groups’ means to protect themselves from contaminants.
In response to the plan, a member of the community asked, “How do stakeholder groups and groups representing persons in poverty or low-income get listed in this project or outreach?”
Bryson and Barnicoat both offered their emails to be contacted directly, and Greene said much of the outreach to environmental justice communities would be coordinated by partnerships formed with local community groups.
In the presentation of the new plan, Barnicoat listed Action Inc, which helps community members with housing and energy needs, and the Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee as potential avenues of outreach to environmental justice communities.
Butch Gerbrandt asked how residents who live on property in Butte that is owned by Atlantic Richfield and will be transferred to Butte-Silver Bow will be involved in the process. Hassler said these properties are still in the preliminary vetting process.
“As we do get through the list of properties being conveyed from AR to Butte-Silver Bow, we will reach out to you guys and let you know, and develop a plan on how to convey them to each individual going forward,” Hassler said.
The EJ plan mentions “identifying opportunities for financial support through, for example, environmental justice grants in Butte,” and Gerbrandt asked if that could be applied to the land transfers to come.
“It sounds to me, after hearing the very excellent presentation on environmental justice, that some of my neighbors up in Walkerville are probably economically disadvantaged, and that maybe some EJ grants to help the more disadvantaged neighbors up there pay for subdivision and purchase of their land might be in order," Gerbrandt said.
“We're looking at various mechanisms to offset the costs associated with the surveying and potential subdivision and many of the things that you had mentioned earlier. So that is a great suggestion. We also have the possibility of SARTA (Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority grants) as well,” Hassler replied.
Another member of the community asked if senior communities will be a part of environmental justice efforts going forward, and specifically mentioned the Columbus Plaza, a low-income apartment complex for senior citizens and the disabled.
Barnicoat replied that seniors would be included, and Greene addressed Columbus Plaza specifically, where some suspect manganese is turning the concrete black.
“We actually have been in contact with Columbus Plaza. We're sampling their groundwater, and we're going to figure out what's going on with that staining on the concrete," Greene said.
Prioritizing EJ communities has been added to the expanded RMAP plan since the EPA’s EJ plan was released.
Greene provided a general update of area Superfund activities at the meeting, and said that the Five-Year Review for the Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area’s seven operable Superfund units is planned to be completed by the end of March.
Barnicoat recorded the meeting, and said he plans to post the recording for the public in upcoming weeks. Where it will be posted is yet to be determined, he said.