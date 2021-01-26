Plan to assess all Silver Bow County schools for soil contaminants revealed at community Superfund meeting

“So you can probably expect to see an invigorated community outreach program both through our community engagement plan and other mechanisms to let people know that the program is available to them, and let them know that we're actively pursuing access to complete environmental assessments and abatement. And if we're not able to get access, we actually have a mechanism now within the RMAP plan, and within our institutional controls, to get additional assistance from the EPA," Bryson said. “There are certain circumstances where you may have a recalcitrant landlord or recalcitrant owner, where there may be a tenant or child living there, that needs to be addressed. And if we're unable to get access through our standard means with three attempts from the RMAP program, then we will request that Nikia come in and assist us in getting legal access to that property.”