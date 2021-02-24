Plan for staffing changes renews conflict in Anaconda school district

Brian Tesson said he cannot recall a time of greater turmoil for the Anaconda school district.
“It’s at the highest point it’s been during my career,” he said.
Tesson has taught in Anaconda for more than 22 years. He is president of the Anaconda Teachers Union and teaches third grade at Fred Moodry Intermediate.
He said the union does not trust School Superintendent Justin Barnes, who became top administrator for public schools in July 2018. The union also has expressed concerns about Monte Thacker, principal of Anaconda Junior/Senior High School. Barnes and Thacker worked together before for a school district in Texas.
Conflict reared again this month.
Barnes recently announced changes he plans to make in roles for the principals of Lincoln Elementary and Fred Moodry Intermediate. He did not seek input from the union before this announcement, which Tesson said fits a pattern.
In addition, some people who observed a recent virtual school board meeting apparently erroneously concluded that a bonus awarded Barnes was another raise instead of what it was — a bonus for earning his doctorate. That misconception raised the heat a bit in some quarters.
On March 11, 2020, union members met to consider a “no confidence” vote assessing the leadership of Barnes and Thacker. The union alleged the two men were manipulating teachers, students and the community to build support for expanding the Copper Academy. The academy launched in 2019, reportedly to offer students struggling in traditional classes a more personalized learning approach.
The union alleged that “credits towards graduation are being awarded in unethical ways” and suggested “this appears to be graduation at any cost.”
Union members asserted Barnes and Thacker had “created a climate of fear and dissent in the schools.” The vote was 69-2 in favor of the “no confidence” vote, the union said.
“We are fearful of the direction the district is headed,” the Anaconda Teachers Union reported at the time.
The union alleged later that Barnes had attempted to recruit a few teachers to record the “no confidence” meeting. The superintendent said recently that no recording occurred. He said the dispute resulted from a misunderstanding tied to a joking remark he’d made. Tesson said the union has invited Barnes to a meeting to discuss the recording controversy but Barnes hasn’t turned up.
Blake Hempstead, a former member of the Anaconda school board who resigned abruptly in June, acknowledged the school district is beset by dysfunction. Yet he said he does not consider the dysfunction to be especially remarkable. School districts often suffer from internal strife, he said.
Hempstead said the Anaconda district has a diverse and educated school board. He said he likes Barnes.
“Justin Barnes is a fantastic person,” he said. “He is a good family man. He knows the school finance and budgeting side better than most. I think Justin has done a fantastic job.”
Hempstead said he resigned from the board over the handling of a personnel issue by a member of the administration. He said he decided he could serve the district better as a private citizen.
Meanwhile, Barnes, who recently completed his doctorate, understands fully that school superintendents often encounter stiff resistance. His dissertation focused on turnover among superintendents in Montana.
Hempstead said he believes much of the antipathy toward Barnes and Thacker, both natives of Texas, springs from what he describes as Anaconda’s tendency to shun outsiders.
Tesson and others in the Anaconda Teachers Union see it differently.
“Barnes is vindictive and he does retaliate,” Tesson said.
He said the superintendent has not communicated with teachers and other staff before making key personnel changes. The March 2020 “no confidence” vote cited a failure to tap district employees’ knowledge.
“To ignore the experience, training, and expertise of the dedicated staff and to impose these major decisions is counterproductive and has created a climate of mistrust and fear,” the union said.
Barnes recently announced plans to shift Tammy Mattson, principal of Fred Moodry Intermediate, into a public communications role that will also include test coordinating and grants management. He plans to make Norah Barney, principal of Lincoln Elementary, principal of both Lincoln and Fred Moodry.
He also hopes to hire a district-wide curriculum director, “in an effort to increase our student academic achievement,” and an assistant principal for Lincoln.
Barnes said the Anaconda Teachers Union seems to want to be more involved in decisions that fall within the purview of administrators.
“I believe the union feels they should have more control in the management area,” he said.
“I believe we have some amazing teachers here,” Barnes said. “I believe the representatives of the union do not represent all those teachers.”
Tesson countered the “no confidence” vote tally demonstrated a majority of union members have concerns about Barnes and Thacker. He said the union has about 100 members, a total that includes about 85 teachers.
Barnes said discussions with the union tend to focus primarily on pay, benefits and the school calendar. He said he’d like to hear more from union members about how to improve education for students.
Tesson said the dedication of Anaconda teachers is demonstrated by how many educators arrive early for work, stay late and also put in time on weekends.
Meanwhile, Anaconda public schools face unique challenges, Hempstead said. They include meeting the legal mandate to educate each and every student in the district, regardless of circumstances and needs. Many students served by the Anaconda School District require an Individualized Education Program because of special needs.
“It’s not like Butte Central,” Hempstead said. “It’s not like Dillon.”
Barnes said the national average for the percentage of students in school districts requiring an Individualized Education Program is 7% to 8%. He said the percentage for Anaconda public schools is about 25%.
“It’s a huge stress,” Barnes said.
Another form of specialized pedagogical attention characterizes the Copper Academy, a branch of Anaconda High School that serves students in grades 9-12. According to a district brochure, the Copper Academy “is a student-centered school of choice designed for students who desire to reach their educational goals outside the traditional high school.”
The Copper Academy has generated controversy since its launch. But Barnes said it has helped students graduate who might otherwise have dropped out.
“I’ve heard the misconception that it’s a diploma factory,” he said. “But I know the success stories nobody else has heard.”
Hempstead said the Copper Academy meets a need, serving students “who were often lost in traditional study.”
Barnes said one marching order he received early on from the school board was to improve the district’s graduation rate. And that has happened, he said, going from about 76% to 81%.
The union’s criticism of the Copper Academy asserted it is “graduating students without adequate skills to be successful in life.”
Barnes acknowledged the Copper Academy’s launch could have been better.
“We did a disservice initially by calling it an alternative school,” Barnes said, a description he said led the community to assume the academy’s students would be “bad kids” instead of students who had not performed well in traditional classrooms.
Enrollment this school year in the Copper Academy is 40 students, with more on a waiting list. Total district enrollment tends to range between about 1,050 and 1,100 students, Barnes said. The district’s budget for the current fiscal year is between $8.5 million and $9 million.
Barnes said he understands some people bristle at his annual salary, which is now $120,000. He received a $10,000 raise last year.
He noted that when he applied for the Anaconda job the salary range advertised topped out at $140,000, a figure based on experience.
Barnes had previously served as superintendent in Cascade for five years.
The school board recently approved a one-time bonus of $5,000 for Barnes for completing his doctorate. The degree also will yield a $2,500 annual bonus in the years to come. An Anaconda principal who earned her doctorate in recent years also received a bonus package.
Hempstead said there can be resentment in Anaconda, a community he said remains “dilapidated and impoverished” in some sections, when professionals receive salaries that seem high.
The Anaconda Teachers Union received a raise of 1% last year, an increase Tesson said left many union members unhappy but reluctant to strike.
“We decided it was best for the kids for us to go back to work because of COVID,” he said.
Barnes’ contract expires in 2023.
His dissertation research found the national average for a school superintendent’s tenure is three to four years.