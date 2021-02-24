Plan for staffing changes renews conflict in Anaconda school district

He also hopes to hire a district-wide curriculum director, “in an effort to increase our student academic achievement,” and an assistant principal for Lincoln.

Barnes said the Anaconda Teachers Union seems to want to be more involved in decisions that fall within the purview of administrators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe the union feels they should have more control in the management area,” he said.

“I believe we have some amazing teachers here,” Barnes said. “I believe the representatives of the union do not represent all those teachers.”

Tesson countered the “no confidence” vote tally demonstrated a majority of union members have concerns about Barnes and Thacker. He said the union has about 100 members, a total that includes about 85 teachers.

Barnes said discussions with the union tend to focus primarily on pay, benefits and the school calendar. He said he’d like to hear more from union members about how to improve education for students.

Tesson said the dedication of Anaconda teachers is demonstrated by how many educators arrive early for work, stay late and also put in time on weekends.