Plaintiffs seek federal protections for Big Hole grayling

They threatened in October to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and now they have.

The lawsuit seeks protections under the Endangered Species Act for Montana’s population of Arctic grayling, with special focus on the river-dwelling grayling in the Big Hole River and the alleged impact of irrigation withdrawals.

It’s a battle that’s been fought before, but the parties filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Butte say climate change has upped the ante.

The plaintiffs include two environmental groups – the Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Project – along with Pat Munday, a Butte resident and professor at Montana Technological University. They are being represented by Earthjustice, an environmental law non-profit headquartered in San Francisco.

“These fish face a litany of threats, including over-withdrawal of water, habitat degradation, competition from non-native fish and now climate change on top of it all,” said Emily Qiu, a lawyer with Earthjustice.

In October, the parties said they would sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service if the agency did not initiate the process for listing the grayling under the Endangered Species Act.

They announced the lawsuit Monday.

Record years of drought and previous listing campaigns have spurred responses from the region’s ranching community, which has no desire for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to start bird dogging its irrigation practices.

In 1994, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the Arctic grayling was a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act, with the upper Big Hole River a critical threatened population stronghold.

In 1995, the Big Hole Watershed Committee was established after ranchers and others recognized a need to be proactive about critical issues facing the watershed.

The long winters in the upper Big Hole require cattle ranchers to grow an abundance of hay and alfalfa during the fleeting summers to feed livestock when snow covers the fields. That means pulling water from the Big Hole River for irrigation. And that impacts flows and temperatures in the river, which, in turn, impacts the flow-and-temperature sensitive grayling.

The last two summers have been especially troublesome, with flows dropping and temperatures rising.

Pedro Marques, executive director of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, reacted in October to the groups’ threat to sue.

“Our first comment is, ‘Here we go again,’” Marques said then. “The threat of litigation 28 years ago was effective in mobilizing a grassroots effort to develop a conservation strategy that has, by most accounts, been a tremendous success and continues to be a model across the West.”

He noted that federal action could drive ranchers off the land, leaving it vulnerable to subdivision. And he referenced Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ efforts to stock French Creek and tributaries with grayling.

Marques and others have wondered how a federal recovery plan for the grayling in the Big Hole River would improve on existing conservation agreements with ranchers.

A news release from the plaintiffs includes a quote from Munday, author of “Montana’s Last Best River: The Big Hole and Its People.”

“I fish the Big Hole River often and grayling are truly the jewel of the river,” he said. “It is incredibly sad that we must sue the Fish and Wildlife Service to follow the law and protect our natural heritage.”

The service has said it does not comment on litigation.

Researchers have attributed the decline of the river-dwelling Arctic grayling to habitat degradation, competition with non-native fish, predation, climate change and exploitation by anglers of a notoriously gullible fish.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks, based on calculations tied to the number of effective breeders among Arctic grayling in the Big Hole River, estimates that the adult population of grayling in the river is probably around 1,000 fish, an estimate the agency describes as conservative.

In turn, advocates of listing the grayling have said the river-dwelling population is perilously low.

In July 2020, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced that Endangered Species Act protections for the Upper Missouri River distinct population segment of the Arctic grayling were not warranted, “based on a review of the best available science.”

The agency said then that critical conservation work completed by partners who included private landowners “helped address threats to the species, including reduced river flows, degraded riparian areas, fish barriers and entrainment.”

That observation preceded two memorably hot and dry summers, when low flows and rising temperatures in the Big Hole River caused fishing restrictions and closures and renewed concerns about water withdrawals for irrigation.

Anglers and fisheries biologists alike describe the Arctic grayling as a freshwater fish with a striking appearance. Most impressive is the dorsal fin, invariably described as “sail-like.”

The dorsal fins “are typically fringed in red and dotted with large iridescent red, aqua or purple spots and markings,” according to Montana Field Guides.

In short, the fish can be beautiful to behold.

A petition for protection of the grayling under the Endangered Species Act was first submitted in 1991 by the Biodiversity Legal Foundation.