'Plain meanness:' Stolen paint dumped in Anaconda's Washoe Park pool

Someone dumped paint and paint thinner into the Washoe Park pool in Anaconda Tuesday night.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Parks and Recreation Director John Sladich said the paint was stolen from the office, which was accessed by climbing the fence and breaking a window. Sladich said the break-in likely happened between 9 p.m. and midnight based on past incidents. Employees opening the pool Wednesday morning discovered the crime, and the pool was closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Sladich said this is the second vandalism incident at the pool this year. In the first incident, a window was also broken but nothing else was taken or vandalized. He suspects the culprits are the same due to the similar approach.

“Nothing stops these people who are determined to destroy something,” Sladich said.

Sladich said Thursday that the pool would not have to be drained. He said the latex paint could be vacuumed out, the paint thinner would evaporate, and the pool’s high-quality filtration system would take care of the rest. He hoped to open this afternoon.

Sladich hopes that a brand new fence currently being erected around the pool will stop future crimes. He has no idea who might be responsible.

“This looks like plain meanness to me,” Sladich said.

