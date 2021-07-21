Pitch in: 'Community cleanups' planned for parts of Butte

Danny McClafferty and his wife, state Sen. Edie McClafferty, are longtime residents of the Greeley Neighborhood in District 4 who back the plans and are eager to take part.

“I live in the house I was raised in and I’ve just seen my neighborhood go from a good, strong family neighborhood to year after year after year slipping down into more decay,” Danny McClafferty said.

There are old tires and junk trailers and vehicles about, he said, and some residents are “turning their yards into landfills” because they’re too lazy or unable to clean up and take things to the actual landfill near Rocker.

McClafferty said he told Gallagher before the November election that he would “throw some votes your way” if he tried to help and Gallagher has now “stepped up to the plate.”

“I want to help my neighborhood and help my neighbors and I’ve got several behind us who want to see how much of this stuff we can get out of District 4 north of Grand Avenue,” he said.

District 4 covers parts of northeast Butte south of current mining operations and Continental Drive, with Marcia Street forming most of the southern boundary.