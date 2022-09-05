Pioneer Technical to expand Butte headquarters

Pioneer Technical Services Inc. has announced plans to expand its Butte headquarters at 1101 S. Montana St.

The employee-owned full-service engineering and environmental services firm’s corporate office is in Butte, with branch offices in Anaconda, Bozeman, Billings and Helena, and Kellogg, Idaho and Austin, Texas.

The company recently purchased the former Pioneer Equipment building at 215 Centennial Ave., and remodeling plans are underway. The company is working with SMA Architects, SCJ Studio Landscape Architecture, and JLC Construction to design and build the new facility.

The remodeled facility will provide space for an additional 15 to 20 staff members. It will also house materials testing laboratory and provide state-of-the art space for our field crews.

“We are proud to make this investment in our Butte headquarters,” said Pioneer’s CEO Brad Archibald, “and we will work hard to create an appealing welcome to those entering uptown from the south.”