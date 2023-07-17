ANACONDA — A sad tale is about to unfold here, but hopefully it will eventually have a happy ending.

This past January, six puppies were dropped off at Pintler Pets of Anaconda. Two of the siblings were adopted soon after their arrival, but the other four came into the shelter listless and obviously in distress.

After being checked over by two area veterinarians, it was determined that the two-month-old pups, a mix of Labrador and St. Bernard, may have somehow ingested methamphetamine.

Because their symptoms were so severe, the difficult decision was made to euthanize three of the puppies. Hope remained, though, for the remaining pup, Ryder, who continues to battle health issues.

Those health issues are why officials at the non-profit humane society are asking for help from the public.

Now 8 months old, Ryder is thriving but the effects of the meth still linger. The puppy, giving his lineage, is growing but the neurological difficulties from the suspected meth exposure are not dissipating.

“Ryder has trouble walking and a hard time maneuvering,” said Pat Phillip, shelter manager.

According to Phillip, Ryder does have his good days when he seems to have a bit more pep in the limited steps he takes. Still, other days, he can barely stand up.

The team at Pintler Pets has been advised that an MRI scan, with its detailed internal images, would help determine exactly what is going on with the young dog. The problem is an MRI, at a cost of $3,000, is way out of the shelter’s budget.

In the meantime, Ryder has acupuncture once or twice a month.

“That seems to help,” said Phillip, “so we don’t want to stop that treatment.”

In the past, he has also been treated by a chiropractor.

“We’ve done everything possible for the little guy,” said Phillip.

In recent weeks, a GoFundMe has been started in Ryder’s name.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help to reach their goal. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by going to bit.ly/rydhlp or send a check directly to the shelter’s mailing address, P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, Montana 59711.

Time is of the essence so Phillip is hoping to reach that goal soon.

“He’s just a love bug,” she said. “You just want to wrap your arms around him and hug him.”

The shelter also wants everyone to know that, despite his physical challenges, Ryder is up for adoption and “eagerly looking for his forever home.”