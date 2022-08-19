 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickup crashes into semi on Homestake Pass

This was the scene on Homestake Pass after a pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed into the back of a semi while both were heading east on I-90 around 12:50 p.m. Friday. The crash about a half-mile west of the Homestake exit caused a fire and four people were transported to St. James Healthcare with unknown injuries, although a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol said he did not think they were life-threatening. The trooper said the semi was traveling about 20 to 25 mph when the crash occurred but details were under investigation. 
