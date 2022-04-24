Physical therapy fits Mike Cline to a ‘T’

Mike Cline’s baseball career ended sooner than he had anticipated.

A student at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, Cline was a pitcher on the university’s baseball team. One too many pitches across home plate left him with a severely damaged elbow. Put on the injured list, he had to walk away from a sport he loved.

One door closed for the aspiring pitcher, but another one opened. While doing physical therapy, he learned a great deal from his physical therapists and got to know them. His therapy was such a positive experience, he eventually decided that it was a field he wanted to pursue as well.

“I always wanted to work in the medical field and this was a perfect fit,” he said.

Cline transferred to Montana State University, where he completed his undergraduate studies. By 2016, he had completed his education at the University of Findlay in Ohio.

It took a little time, but by 2017, Cline had opened Pintler Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab in Anaconda, with the pledge to “provide high-quality care that meets our patients’ needs and goals.”

The son of a Navy man, Cline has lived in numerous places, including Cuba and both the East Coast and West Coast. As a young teen, his father retired and the family settled in Helena.

Cline, however, was no stranger to the Smelter City. His parents, Ann and Bob, were born and raised in Anaconda; his grandfathers had both worked at the Smelter. Naturally, he and his family visited often.

“I have always had close ties to Anaconda,” he said. “We spent a lot of time here.”

Therefore, it was an easy decision when choosing where to hang out his shingle. Cline saw the need for the type of services he could provide and opened at 110 Main St.

Anaconda is also his home base, where he and his wife, Sara, and son, Liam live.

His chosen field suits Cline just fine and he has enjoyed putting a new spin on the profession. That new spin includes a more on-hands, more direct approach.

“Our brand of PT is new and exciting,” he said.

Watching the progress his patients make is fulfilling, but Cline also enjoys the rapport he now shares with them as well.

“In physical therapy, you can get to know your patients and build a relationship,” he said. “I like that.”

While Cline’s specialty is chronic neck and back pain, he and his PT staff treat all kinds of orthopedic ailments, from neurological to joint pain, debilitating headaches to post-surgical care.

“People don’t realize what our scope is,” he said, “and just how much we can do for headaches.”

Since opening nearly five years ago, Cline’s patient numbers have increased. So far, he has seen more than 1,000 patients. Among his patients were many that were traveling from Butte. It was one of the deciding factors when opening a second clinic, this time on Hennessy Building’s second floor.

Currently there are six physical therapists on staff for the Anaconda and Butte clinics. In time, Cline hopes to more than double the number of PTs working in the two clinics.

The Butte clinic is currently open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cline and his fellow therapists can be reached at 406-563-0797.

