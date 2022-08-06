 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Rodeos at Butte-Silver Bow County Fair
Photos: Rodeos at Butte-Silver Bow County Fair

Cowboys from the Montana Livestock Auction team prepare to lasso cows as they leave the cattle pen during the scramble competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Quick cowboy in the stick horse rodeo

Easton Hand races through the pole-bending course during the Stick-Horse Rodeo at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club on Friday.
Tatum Hand, 9, gets soaked from a tanker truck wetting down the rodeo arena at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club for the Stick Horse rodeo Friday.
A cowboy from the Hollow Top Ranch team competes in the chalk-marking competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.
A cowboy from the Bar V Quarter Horse team attempts to lasso a cow during the scramble competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.
A cowboy from the Hamilton Ranch team competes in the scramble competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.
A pair of cowboys from the Hollow Top Ranch team compete in the scramble competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.
Haden Strucwk, age 17, demonstrates the bucking bronco activity to volunteers at the Stick Horse Rodeo on Friday.
A cowboy attempts to lasso a cow during the branding competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.
Cowboys from the Montana Livestock Auction team prepare to compete in the scramble competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club on Friday.
A cowboy from the Montana Livestock Auction team attempts to lasso a cow during the chalk-marking competition at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair on Friday.

Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va.

