PHOTOS: Montana Folk Festival underway in Uptown Butte
The Montana Folk Festival is under way in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.

Heading into Day One of the Montana Folk Festival

People walk south on Main Street prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Heading into Day One of the Montana Folk Festival

People walk towards The Original headframe stage prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Haitian Soul Parade

Beniste Belony (left), Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph (center) and James Carter (right) of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Haitian Soul Parade

Beniste Belony (left), Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph (center) and James Carter (right) of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to the start of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Running around The Original headframe stage

A young child carrying a frisbee runs around The Original headframe stage grounds during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
