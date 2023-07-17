There was dancing in the streets of Uptown Butte this weekend for the Montana Folk Festival.
The annual music festival drew over 200 musicians this year.
These artists represented a broad diversity of musical and cultural traditions that entertained concertgoers in Uptown Butte during the festival. The genres included styles from Chicago-style blues to New Orleans funk, western swing to Irish traditional, Native American to bluegrass, Tibetan dance to opera, Ukrainian folk to music from a Texas master fiddler, honky tonk and so much more.
The performers included members of the Red Baraat, High Fidelity, Kiki Valera y son Cubano, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble, Belen Escobedo of Panfilo’s Guera, Ken Heath and the True Disciples, Cheres, and Musique a Bouches.
Photos: Friday at the Montana Folk Festival
Redd Volkaert sings into the mic on Friday. His band opened the Folk Fest after the welcome.
Lukas Prinos
Performers take center stage to welcome people to this year's Montana Folk Festival.
Lukas Prinos
Drummers sing and drum during the welcoming section of the first day of Folk Fest.
Lukas Prinos
The Hansen family prepares barbeque out of their food truck on Friday.
Lukas Prinos
A member of Kiki Valera y Son Cubano plays the trumpet during their performance.
Families listen to the music of Kiki Valera y Son Cubano on July 14, the first day of Folk Fest.
Lukas Prinos
A bassist for Redd Volkaert plucks along to a rock song on Friday.
Lukas Prinos
Thousands gather for this year's Montana Folk Festival.
Lukas Prinos
Members of Kiki Valera y Son Cubano play to a large crowd on Friday.
Lukas Prinos
A young audience member claps along to music played by Kiki Valera y Son Cubano.
Lukas Prinos
Festivalgoers dance along in the grass in front of the Original headframe.
Lukas Prinos
The bassist for Kiki Valera y Son Cubano plays during the band's performance on Friday.
Lukas Prinos
Kiki Valera y Son Cubano plays under the Original headframe on Friday.
Lukas Prinos
Photos: Saturday at the Montana Folk Festival
Sunny Jain plays the Dhol on Saturday. The band Red Baraat is from Brooklyn, New York.
Lukas Prinos
Musique a Bouches sings acapella tunes under The Original headframe on Saturday.
Lukas Prinos
Catherine Russell sings a blues tune during her performance on Saturday.
Lukas Prinos
Spectators in the front row smile and listen to live music played under the Original headframe.
Lukas Prinos
Spectators watch and listen as bands rotate through the stage on the second day of the Montana Folk Festival.
Lukas Prinos
Spectators wave and dance in the grass of the Original mine yard.
Lukas Prinos
Melody Angel performs in the dance pavilion on Saturday.
Lukas Prinos
Spectators applaud a performance as it wraps up.
Lukas Prinos
A member of the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago plays an instrument in an ensemble.
Lukas Prinos
Sunny Jain from the band Red Baraat sings and plays the dhol on Saturday.
Lukas Prinos
The trombone player for the band Red Baraat plays during a performance under the Original headframe.
Lukas Prinos
A member of the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago plays a taegeum during a performance on Saturday on Granite Street.
Lukas Prinos
An audience member dances along to music by Red Baraat.
Lukas Prinos
Trumpet players for the band Red Baraat play for a Saturday performance.
Lukas Prinos
Photos: Montana Folk Festival day three
Emory Padgett, from Helena, left, dances with Maggie Luthin, from Missoula, while listening to The Blue Ridge Girls perform on the ARCO Granite Street Stage on Sunday, July 16, 2023 during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Spectators hide from the sun while watching the Ukrainian musical group Cheres perform on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Original Mine during the Montana Folk Festival.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Audience members cheer as Melody Angel begins her performance on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in the NW Energy Dance Pavilion during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Instruments are seen in Andriy Milavsky's belt, the lead performer with the Ukrainian band Cheres, on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Original Mine during the Montana Folk Festival.
JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard
Darien Sibbitt, 9, from Butte, sets a folded bill in Ethan "Ether Spire" Stire's instrument case while he busks on Sunday, July 16, 2023 on the corner of North Main Street and West Quartz Street during the Montana Folk Festival.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Melody Angel performs on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in the NW Energy Dance Pavilion during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Pigeons fly away from a passer-by walking up North Main Street on Sunday, July 16, 2023 during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Ken Heath leans backwards after finishing a song with his band Ken Heath and the True Disciples on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the ARCO Granite Street Stage during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard
Left, Jana Richter and Parker Sanford with the Forward Montana Foundation greet passers-by on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Original Mine during the Montana Folk Festival.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Hilary DeVries, from Livingston, claps for Ken Heath and the True Disciples on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the ARCO Granite Street Stage during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard
Ken Heath, left, dances with audience members while performing with his band Ken Heath and the True Disciples on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the ARCO Granite Street Stage during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Porta-potties take over the parking lot near the NW Energy Dance Pavilion on Sunday, July 16, 2023 during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Melody Angel performs on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in the NW Energy Dance Pavilion during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard
Joanne Morrow, wearing a blue shirt, dances with her husband Jeff Morrow on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Original Mine while listening to the Ukrainian band Cheres perform during the Montana Folk Festival. "I don't know how much more polka we're going to do," Jeff Morrow said. "It's hot out," he finished with a chuckle.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
