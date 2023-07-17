There was dancing in the streets of Uptown Butte this weekend for the Montana Folk Festival.

The annual music festival drew over 200 musicians this year.

These artists represented a broad diversity of musical and cultural traditions that entertained concertgoers in Uptown Butte during the festival. The genres included styles from Chicago-style blues to New Orleans funk, western swing to Irish traditional, Native American to bluegrass, Tibetan dance to opera, Ukrainian folk to music from a Texas master fiddler, honky tonk and so much more.

The performers included members of the Red Baraat, High Fidelity, Kiki Valera y son Cubano, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble, Belen Escobedo of Panfilo’s Guera, Ken Heath and the True Disciples, Cheres, and Musique a Bouches.

