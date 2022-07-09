PHOTOS: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival

The Montana Folk Festival continues Saturday to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.