PHOTOS: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival

The Montana Folk Festival continues Saturday to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.
Michael O'Brien and Cherilee Ross dance in a sea of umbrellas as the 2022 Montana Folk Festival makes its return to Butte. The couple met 12 years ago at a zydeco band during the festival and will be married on July 13. "This is like home to us," says Ross as they danced to Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday at the Original Headframe.
A tribute to Butte's Michaelynn Hawk is on display with the tipis setup at the Original Mineyard. Hawk died earlier this year and she was a staple at previous Folk Festivals helping to organize Native artists for the First Peoples Market.
Six-year-old Jireh Koukoua hangs out with his mom Kristel as they relax in the grass at the Original Headframe during a musical performance on Saturday afternoon during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Cedric Watson, a four-time Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist and songwriter, plays Creole music celebrating America's Louisiana-French culture on Saturday afternoon at the Original Headframe during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Kristen Bauer and Kenny Flag, members of the Down Beat Vintage Swing Society, dance to a rockabilly performance by Chuck Mead on Saturday at the dance pavilion during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Performers with Melody of China play on Saturday at the Granite Street stage during the Montana Folk Festival. The group is a San Francisco-based Chinese chamber ensemble playing traditional Chinese music.
Beniste Belony, Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph, center, and James Carter of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Beniste Belony, left, Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph, center, and James Carter of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to the start of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.