PHOTOS: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival
PHOTOS: Huge crowd returns to Uptown Butte for long-awaited Montana Folk Festival

The Montana Folk Festival continues Saturday to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday in Uptown Butte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, 21 groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions are scheduled to perform on six stages in Uptown Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.

070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers walk down Main Street during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers listen to the music of Chuck Mead at the NorthWestern Energy Dance Pavilion during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers dance to the music of Chuck Mead at the NorthWestern Energy Dance Pavilion during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Mia Keutal mans the grill at Mia's Lumpia Filipino Grill during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Brian Barkis, age 16 from Great Falls, paints a car near The Original headframe stage during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers sit and listen to music at The Original headframe stage during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers take the shuttle bus to the remote parking facility at the Civic Center during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers take the trolley up to The Original headframe stage during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers take the trolley up to The Original headframe stage during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Festival-goers listen to the music of Chuck Mead at the NorthWestern Energy Dance Pavilion during day two of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Michael O'Brien and Cherilee Ross dance in a sea of umbrellas as the 2022 Montana Folk Festival makes its return to Butte. The couple met 12 years ago at a zydeco band during the festival and will be married on July 13. "This is like home to us," says Ross as they danced to Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday at the Original Headframe.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Performers with Melody of China play on Saturday at the Granite Street stage during the Montana Folk Festival. The group is a San Francisco-based Chinese chamber ensemble playing traditional Chinese music.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Festival-goers take in music at the Original Headframe stage on Saturday afternoon during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Kristen Bauer and Kenny Flag, members of the Down Beat Vintage Swing Society, dance to a rockabilly performance by Chuck Mead on Saturday at the dance pavilion during the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Festival-goers take in music at the Original Headframe stage on Saturday afternoon during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

A tribute to Butte's Michaelynn Hawk is on display with the tipis setup at the Original Mineyard. Hawk died earlier this year and she was a staple at previous Folk Festivals helping to organize Native artists for the First Peoples Market.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Six-year-old Jireh Koukoua hangs out with his mom Kristel as they relax in the grass at the Original Headframe during a musical performance on Saturday afternoon during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Cedric Watson, a four-time Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist and songwriter, plays Creole music celebrating America's Louisiana-French culture on Saturday afternoon at the Original Headframe during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Katie and Paul Bjornen dance in the grass on Saturday during the 2022 Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Montana Folk Festival 2022

Women look over the schedule of performances on Saturday near the tipis set up at the Montana Folk Festival.
Heading into Day One of the Montana Folk Festival

People walk south on Main Street prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Heading into Day One of the Montana Folk Festival

People walk toward The Original headframe stage prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Haitian Soul Parade

Beniste Belony, Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph, center, and James Carter of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Haitian Soul Parade

Beniste Belony, left, Peterson 'Tipiti' Joseph, center, and James Carter of Lakou Mizik, a Haitian soul group, parade around the Original headframe stage prior to the start of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Running around The Original headframe stage

A young child carrying a frisbee runs around The Original headframe stage grounds during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Chuck Mead performs at The Original headframe during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Ken Kohlin, of Bozeman, dances to the music of Chuck Mead during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

A child sits atop a parent's shoulders at The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Sugaray Rayford poses for a photo with a fan while performing at The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Sugaray Rayford performs at The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

A couple dances to the music of Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

A couple sits in the grass below The Original headframe during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Blair Wood, owner of Island Noodles, stirs noodles from his wok near The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Ian and Ginger Wade dance to the music of Sugaray Rayford at the The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

The Original headframe stage is seen during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Sugaray Rayford waves to fans while pefforming in front of The Original headframe stage during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

The Original headframe stage is seen during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

Fans wave their hands to the music of Sugaray Rayford during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
070922-stnd-nws-folkfest

A fan waves to the music of Sugaray Rayford during day one of the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Friday, July 8, 2022.
