Photos: Decking the halls at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte

Southwest Montana Veterans Home is ready for Christmas

Roland "Bruce" Bannister, 71, a Marine, is photographed in front of the angel-themed Christmas tree in one of the cottages at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Three cottages participated in a Christmas decorating contest complete with themed Christmas trees and stockings. "We wanted to get the residents involved in the Christmas spirit," says Therese Madrazo, director of activities at the Butte veterans home. "And this is also a good way to honor the vets in our facility who have passed away last year."
Southwest Montana Veterans Home is ready for Christmas

George Peterson, 75, a Marine, is photographed in front of the angel-themed Christmas tree in one of the cottages at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Three cottages participated in a Christmas decorating contest complete with themed Christmas trees and stockings. "We wanted to get the residents involved in the Christmas spirit," says Therese Madrazo, the director of activities at the Butte veterans home. "And this is also a good way to honor the vets in our facility who have passed away last year."
Southwest Montana Veterans Home is ready for Christmas

Bill Richards, 73, a Marine, is photographed in front of the angel-themed Christmas tree in one of the cottages at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Three cottages participate in a Christmas decorating contest complete with themed Christmas trees and stockings. "We wanted to get the residents involved in the Christmas spirit," says Therese Madrazo, the director of activities at the Butte veterans home. "And this is also a good way to honor the vets in our facility who have passed away last year."
