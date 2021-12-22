Photos: Decking the halls at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 42-year-old Butte man is dead following a shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Two Butte men were arraigned Tuesday on charges of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in the shooting death of William Harris Sunday in Butte.
The young man who died Monday from injuries he received Dec. 10, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of A Street and …
A father returned home with his children and discovered heavy smoke emerging Thursday afternoon from their small home on Placer Street in Butte.
Lacey Starcevich works in a job in Butte that she feels has a purpose. She volunteers with Narcotics Anonymous, she is a homeowner, she has a …
On New Year’s Day, for the first time in more than three decades, Dan Dennehy won’t be in charge of a Butte-Silver Bow department.
Well, it’s official! By a unanimous vote of 11-0 from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday night, Kelly J. Lee became Butte…
John Richards of Red Wrecker Services in Butte was inducted into the Order of Townman by American Towman Magazine on Nov. 13, during the 32nd …
In years past, 15-90 Search and Rescue has responded to lost hunters, lost skiers, downed aircraft, avalanche victims, drowning victims, lost children and nursing home walkaways.
