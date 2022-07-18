The Montana State University Extension program and volunteers demonstrate Monday various dairy products produced in Montana to children from the Whitehall 21st Century Program at Whitehall Elementary School.
Photos: Children learn about dairy products produced in Montana
- TRENT SPRAGUE, The Montana Standard
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The MHP reported that road conditions were dry. Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.
Butte police officers answered calls for possession of dangerous drugs, child endangerment and a suspicious male on Beef Trail Road and many more.
An Anaconda woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday, July 12, in Jefferson County.
A man who went on the lam for eight years after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Butte in 2012 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Even though a decade has passed, Butte authorities are no closer to identifying severed legs found in a plastic bag near Moulton Reservoir on June 26, 2012.
This past weekend was a busy one for Butte-Silver Bow police officers and Montana Highway Patrol troopers responding to calls in the Butte area.
Three people who alleged they were badly beaten outside a Virginia City bar in July 2021 have filed a civil lawsuit against the men accused of beating them, the Pioneer Bar and the Heroes and Horses non-profit's ranch west of Virginia City. the plaintiffs seek compensation and damages.
A 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday on Interstate 90 when his westbound pickup rolled multiple times and he was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Join the Simons to share your memories of the Gardens and help support the project. Local individuals and businesses have donated items for the silent auction. Treats will be offered and 50/50 tickets will be sold.
Each name on Walkerville church war service memorial tells a compelling story.