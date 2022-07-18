 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Children learn about dairy products produced in Montana

The Montana State University Extension program and volunteers demonstrate Monday various dairy products produced in Montana to children from the Whitehall 21st Century Program at Whitehall Elementary School.

Kids learn about Montana dairy products

A volunteer shows children from the Whitehall 21st Century Program on Monday how shaking whole milk in a bottle produces heavy cream during a presentation on various dairy products produced in Montana at Whitehall Elementary School.
Kellie Kahtani, of the Montana State University Extension program, demonstrates Monday how to milk a goat to children from the Whitehall 21st Century Program during a presentation on Montana's dairy production at Whitehall Elementary School.
A child from the Whitehall 21st Century Program milks Carmel, a Alpine Cross goat, during a presentation on Montana's dairy industry at Whitehall Elementary School.
Amelia Schober, age 9, milks Carmel, a Alpine Cross goat, during a presentation Monday on Montana's dairy industry at Whitehall Elementary School in Whitehall.
