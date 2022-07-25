 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Butte Junior All-Star Baseball team celebrates State Championship with ride around Uptown in Ladder Truck

Photos: Butte Junior All-Star Baseball team celebrates State Championship with ride around Uptown in Ladder Truck

Celebrating the Junior All-Stars state baseball championship

Marquis Abad, 14, No. 1, Brooks Vincent, 14, No. 8, Jordan Scown, 13, No. 9 and Gunner Bushman, 14, No. 23, wave to friends and family members while riding north on Main St. in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday evening. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Members of the Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team receive a safety briefing prior to climbing onto Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 and driving around Uptown Butte on Monday, July 25, 2022. The team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Marquis Abad, 14, #1, Brooks Vincent, 14, #8, Jordan Scown, 13, #9 and Gunner Bushman, 14, #23, watch as Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 is driven out of Fire Station One on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Members of the Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team ride Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 around Uptown Butte on Monday, July 25, 2022. The team was celebrating wining the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Tegan Duffy, 13, waves to patrons of Headframe Sprits while riding south on Montana Street in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars were celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Tegan Duffy, 13, and Trapper Stajcar, 14, watch for passerby while riding south on Montana Street in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars were celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Marquis Abad, 14, #1, Brooks Vincent, 14, #8, Jordan Scown, 13, #9 and Gunner Bushman, 14, #23, celebrate while riding Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 west on West Granite St on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Marquis Abad, 14, #1, Brooks Vincent, 14, #8, Jordan Scown, 13, #9 and Gunner Bushman, 14, #23, celebrate a field goal which occurred while passing Butte High's football stadium in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Tegan Duffy, 13, points out his brother practicing kicking field goals on the Butte High School football field to Trapper Stajcar, 14, while riding north on Main Street in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars were celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
Butte Junior All-Stars State Championship Celebration

Jordan Scown, 13, points out a passerby while riding up Main Street in Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.

Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va.

